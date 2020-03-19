By Nnanna Aroh

The Praxis Advanced Level College, Jabi, Abuja, Wednesday, announced

scholarships for Nigerian students that registered for Joint

Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) and Interim Joint

Matriculation Board (IJMB) programmes in the school.

The programme director of the college, Ben Onwudinjo, told newsmen at

the college premises at Jabi that the decision became necessary to

help Nigerians desirous of entering universities but are unable to

obtain admission.

He said, “The scheme will enable interested students to undergo one

year alternative avenues for admission into Nigerian universities

rather than being frustrated due to delays in gaining admissions.

Those admitted will only pay half of the required fees. We call on

students to take advantage of this ongoing scheme to fulfill their

dreams.”

Onwudinjo said eligible candidates must be at least 15-years-old by

Sept 2020, and have obtained at least five O’level credits from

relevant subjects in not more than two sittings, adding that those

with awaiting results were also eligible.

He said, “The scholarship is our own way of partnering with government

to provide access to quality education for Nigerians in line with

global best practices. We express our gratitude to the FCT Agency for

Mass Education for providing us conducive learning facilities inside

Jabi Primary School for the programme. Details of the scholarship

scheme can be found in the college website:

www.praxisprevarsitycollege.com.”