By Nnanna Aroh
The Praxis Advanced Level College, Jabi, Abuja, Wednesday, announced
scholarships for Nigerian students that registered for Joint
Universities Preliminary Examinations Board (JUPEB) and Interim Joint
Matriculation Board (IJMB) programmes in the school.
The programme director of the college, Ben Onwudinjo, told newsmen at
the college premises at Jabi that the decision became necessary to
help Nigerians desirous of entering universities but are unable to
obtain admission.
He said, “The scheme will enable interested students to undergo one
year alternative avenues for admission into Nigerian universities
rather than being frustrated due to delays in gaining admissions.
Those admitted will only pay half of the required fees. We call on
students to take advantage of this ongoing scheme to fulfill their
dreams.”
Onwudinjo said eligible candidates must be at least 15-years-old by
Sept 2020, and have obtained at least five O’level credits from
relevant subjects in not more than two sittings, adding that those
with awaiting results were also eligible.
He said, “The scholarship is our own way of partnering with government
to provide access to quality education for Nigerians in line with
global best practices. We express our gratitude to the FCT Agency for
Mass Education for providing us conducive learning facilities inside
Jabi Primary School for the programme. Details of the scholarship
scheme can be found in the college website:
www.praxisprevarsitycollege.com.”