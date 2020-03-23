One of the sons of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, has tested positive to coronovairus. The son has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management.

The 2019 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, confirmed the development on his official handle on Sunday night.

“My son has tested positive to coronavirus. @NCDCGov has been duly informed, and he has been moved to Gwagwalada Specialist Teaching Hospital in Abuja for treatment and management. I will appreciate it if you have him in your prayers. Stay safe, coronavirus is real. -AA”