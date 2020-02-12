

– Ganduje promises to contact Pfizer to fill gaps

The Multi-Billion Naira Diagnosis Centre established by Pfizer, at Kwanar Dawaki, for over 10 years back that was “abandoned ” because of some gaps that existed then, between the state and the company, which later in 2012 was given to the then Northwest University, Kano (now Yusuf Maitama Sule University), as Teaching Hospital, then, would be resuscitated to become fully functional.



This was disclosed by the governor of Kano state Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje when he paid inspection visit to the Centre with the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Emmanuel Enahire, who was in Kano, for 2020 Kano Primary Health Care Summit.



He said with the support of the federal government, on the facility his administration would do a great work there, adding that, “The real issue is that, the facility was built by Pfizer and then disagreement erupted between Pfizer and the then state government.”



The governor made it clear that “We will try our best to see that we contact Pfizer and discuss with them, so as to see what are the gaps that need our attention. We will try and fill in those gaps, because it will be for the benefit of our people.”



“We will also look at other areas like consumables to dialogue with the Pfizer. Even then management of the facility would be discussed with them, to have good landing for the facility to bounce back to good use. We will definitely dialogue with them. Because we cannot afford to waste the costly machines that are put in place,” he assured.



Impressed by the types of machines he saw at the facility, the Health Minister, Dr Enahire, said he was moved by what he saw, some installed and some not installed, hinting that, “This facility will go a long way in further developing quality research for scholars and students.”

“There is still opportunity for collaboration between this facility and similar ones across the country. For example there is a similar facility in Lagos. And in other similar places,” said the Minister.



Being under the Yusuf Maitama Sule University, students of Anatomy, Physiology and Medical Biochemistry use the facility under Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences.



Some of the Laboratories visited by the governor and the Minister during the visit included Histopathology Lab, Immunology Lab, Chemical Pathology Lab and Hematology Lab, among others.



The visitors were briefed that at Hematology Lab, the machines that were installed are Genotype Machine, Molecular and DNA Analysis Machine. At the Lab a Special Refrigerator that has Minus 50°C temperature, that has the capacity to keep samples for over 50 years.



At Chemical Pathology Lab, visitors were briefed that the Machines for Kidney and Liver test are superb and could take all tests under clinical research, sometimes at a time.



It was also revealed that, some of the Machines that came with consumables, the consumables were expired. While those Machines that were installed, needed trained staff to run them, those that were not installed, needed both installations and training of staff.



Another machine at Microbiology Lab, Microbacterial Growth Indicator Machine can take 7 days for diagnosis unlike the traditional 40 days, as obtained by other similar machines. This according to the explanation, could help to drastically reduce TB cases.



The Centre, as a Research Centre, as at now, attracts many scholars and students, PhD students particularly, even from far away Calabar city. Generally, it was observed and advised that, what was needed for the immediate utilisation of all machines, was largely installation and training, that was referred to going back to drawing board.

