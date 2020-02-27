Hope Uzodimma Appoints 9 Special Advisers

By
247ureports
-

Government Of Imo State

Press Release

Imo State Governor, His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodinma has approved the appointments of the following as Special Advisers and Chief Technical Adviser respectively:

1.    Hon. (Mrs) Rubby Emele – Special Adviser, Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs

2.    Hon. (Mrs) Tina Ude – Special Adviser, Sustainable Development Goals and Humanitarian Services

3.    Hon. (Dr.) Bathos Nwadike – Special Adviser, Political

4.    Hon. (Mrs) Pat Ekeji – Special Adviser, Strategy and Development

5.    Hon. Macdonald Ebere – Special Adviser/Managing Director, Environmental Transformation Commission (ENTRACO)

6.    Hon. Innocent Ikpa – Special Adviser/General Manager, Owerri Capital Development Authority (OCDA)

7.    Hon. Dominic Uzowuru – Special Adviser, Inter-Party Affairs

8.    Amaka Okafor – Special Adviser/Electronic Media

9.    Prof. Henry Njoku – Chief Technical Adviser/Coordinator, Economic Development and Rehabilitation Council

The appointments take immediate effect.

Oguwike Nwachuku

Chief Press Secretary/Media Adviser to the Governor

