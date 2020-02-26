Amotekun: Did South East Governors Disappoint? Yes

Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed today handed over the arms and other weapons recovered from bandits in Lame- Burra forest by the renowned Hunter in the country, Alhaji Ali Kwara.

Speaking while handing over the recovered equipments held at the Government House Bauchi, the governor attributed the development to the partnership between the state government, security agencies and the renowned Hunter.

He said already his administration is working in active synergy with the renowned hunter as part of efforts to bring to an end, kidnapping, robbery and all forms of criminal activities in the state.

Governor Bala Mohammed welcome the initiative of the Inspector General of Police of deepening community engagement on security, describing it as a tool for ensuring peace and security in the society.

The governor who thanked Alhaji Ali Kwara for facilitating the recovery of the arms, pledged to provide the needed support to security agencies working in the state for effective discharge of their assigned responsibilities.

The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Philip Mako while receiving the recovered equipments, said the police with the support of critical stakeholders, will ensure the maintenance of peace.

The Commissioner used the medium to appeal to the entire citizens of the state to key into the police community engagement on security to enable police rid the country out of criminal activities.

Earlier, the renowned Hunter in the country, Alhaji Ali Kwara, said the items were recovered from bandits planned to conduct criminal activities in various places in the state.