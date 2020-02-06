The attention of Enugu Youth Coalition has been drawn to the fake and malicious story on the social media alleging the building of an Islamic Centre by the Enugu State Government in the Uwani area of the state.

In a statement released to newsmen on Thursday by the National Coordinator of the coalition, Dr. Edwin Obune, the group noted that it would have ignored the story ordinarily, but because the allegation contravenes Section 10 of the 1999 Constitution as amended which prohibits the Federal or State Government from adopting any religion as ‘State Religion,’ we have decided to set the records straight.

That Enugu State will never show special favour to any of the constitutionally recognised religious group or associations in the state neither will it use religion as yardstick for delivering good governance to the people.

While the state will never meddle in the affairs of religious bodies, the government will always guarantee the safety and protection of all persons; including the adherents or followers of the constitutionally recognised religious bodies in the state as evidenced in the open felicitations by the state government during religious celebrations in the country.

In lieu of the above, the state will always take action that will promote the sovereignty, integrity, solidarity, well-being and prosperity of all Nigerians residing in any part of the state irrespective of religious belief or inclination.

Though, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is a Christian by faith but he has never allowed his personal belief or inclination to influence his official conducts or decisions as governor of Enugu State.

Therefore, we urge Ndi-Enugu and Nigerians to disregard the sponsored news report alleging that the state is building an Islamic Centre in the state as that is coming from the stable of desperate politicians in the state.

For the sake of emphasis, we re-assert that Enugu State will not directly or indirectly adopt any of the constitutionally recognised religions as ‘State Religion’ in the Coal City let alone building any of their centres with government money.

Signed:

Dr. Edwin Obune,

National Coordinator,

Enugu Youth Coalition