Barely 48 hours after the 2nd anniversary of the abduction of heroine Christian schoolgirl Leah, terrorists once again attacked her town of Dapchi, Yobe State.

According to reports from victims who returned to the northeast after commemorating the anniversary in Abuja the day before yesterday, the town is currently under siege. No further information is available. Fortunately the Sharibus were not there. Security forces are urged to come to the rescue.

Here is the link to the Leah anniversary event at Dunamis church https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q8Ma7pqOOsA

According to international human rights lawyer, Emmanuel Ogebe, “recent revelations that the NSA has lambasted the interference of the Chief of Staff in security affairs, confirms the utter chaos, confusion and dysfunction not just of the war on terror but the government as a whole. An unelected cabal that cannot care for and is not accountable to the people of Nigeria proves that Nigeria is no longer a democracy.A house divided against itself cannot stand as Christ so wisely stated.An American source hinted that if Boko Haram attempts an offensive into the heart of Nigeria, the security structure as presently constituted may be unable to stop them. May God deliver us from all evil.”



Various victims of Boko Haram pictured with human rights lawyer Emmanuel Ogebe in Abuja Wednesday Feb 19, 2020

Panelists and victims at the press conference

Dr Pastor Paul Enenche addressed press conference with victims

Dr Enenche shakes widow of beheaded CAN chairman Andimi

From left to right CAN VP, widowed Mrs Andimi, Rachel of Stefanos Foundation and Emmanuel Ogebe of US Nigeria Law Group flanked by victims of terror

Emmanuel OgebeUS NIGERIA LAW GROUPJustice for Jos Project

