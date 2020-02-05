The police in Lagos said they had arrested 34 suspects for allegedly attacking policemen at Iyana Ipaja following restriction and ban on the operations of motorcycles and tricycles by the state government.

The Lagos Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana, in a statement on Wednesday, said that 86 motorcycles were also impounded at Aboru area of Iyana Ipaja.

“The Lagos State Task Force on Environmental Sanitation and Special Offences with some police officers carried out enforcement on restrictions of motorcycles and tricycles at Aboru area.

“The riders of the impounded motorcycles and thugs in large number advanced and attacked police officers on duty at Iyana Ipana roundabout, Alaguntan junction and Aboru junction.

“One Insp. Salifu Umar was injured by the hoodlums and was rushed to hospital where he is responding to treatment,” he said.

Elkana said that one Lagos State Transport Management Agency (LASTMA) vehicle and two Neighbourhood Watch patrol bicycles were burnt by the hoodlums.

“The windscreen of a police patrol vehicle was also damaged. Reinforcement was sent to the affected areas by the Command Headquarters and the situation was brought under control,” he said.

Elkana said that the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State, Hakeem Odumosu, condemned the attack on police officers carrying out their lawful duties.

He said Odumosu vowed that the perpetrators of such dastardly acts would face the full weight of the law.

Elkana said that the suspects would be charged to court.