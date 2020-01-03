Keeping true to his word, Kano state Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has put smile on the faces of civil servants in the state, with the payment of N30, 600 as minimum wage.

This is just as the Chairman of the Executive Council Members of the Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JNC), Comrade Hashim A. Saleh has congratulated Kano civil servants for being part of Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje’s minimum wage benovelence.

According to a statement signed by Comrade Hashim and made available to journalists in Kano on Wednesday, “on behalf of the Executive Council Members of the Joint Public Service Negotiation Council JNC ,Kano State Council, the Chairman Comrade Hashim A.Saleh heartly congratulates all workers of Kano State for Allah’s mercy to see the new year 2020.”

He added that, “and for enjoying the fulfilled promise of His Excellency the Executive Governor of Kano State, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje OFR who promptly implemented the new minimum wage to N30,600.00 ahead of Federal Government of N 30, 000,00.

“The Council is happy to inform His Excellency that we have never doubted your sincerity to implement the minimum wages knowing fully well your track record in salary payments without any hitches.

“On behalf of all workers of Kano State, we assure His Excellency of our readiness to support the Government in our areas of assignment for the overall success of this workers’ friendly government.”

However, a statement signed by the state Commissioner of Information, Malam Muhammad Garba noted that, “in fulfilment of its earlier assurance to pay workers the new minimum wage when it comes into effect, workers on the employ of Kano state government have started receiving the new salary package of N30, 600 it offered to pay.

“Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje had, right from the commencement of negotiation between the federal government and organized labour, indicated his administration’s readiness to pay the restructured minimum wage.

“With this development, the statement added, workers in the state are smiling home with their new pay from their respective banks.”

Garba, however, assured that, “based on the agreement reached between the state government and the Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JNC), arrears of April–November, 2019 would be paid in installments over time.”

He appealed to civil servants to reciprocate the gesture by dedicating themselves to their duties so as to improve service delivery.

Garba also called on workers, particularly those in the revenue generating entities to make extra effort by ensuring that taxable individuals and corporate entities always pay their dues so that government continue its laudable development programmes for the teeming populace.