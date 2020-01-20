From Msughshima Andrew, Makurdi

Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC), in Benue state has fixed 25th of January, 2020 for the supplementary election for Ohiminin State Constituency pledging to provide a level playing ground for all parties and candidates.

The Benue State Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, Mr Nentawe Yilwatda disclosed this on Monday, while briefing newsmen on the supplementary election at INEC headquarters in Makurdi.

The Returning Officer of Ohimini state constituency election had cancelled two polling units due to over voting. The returning officer had returned Mr Christopher Adaji in election of 9th of March, 2019 with a total vote of 6,522 when the total number of votes from the two cancelled units were 1, 056.

In an Appeal Court judgement in Makurdi on the 8th of November, 2019 which ordered supplementary election in the two cancelled registration areas and polling units based on the principle of

margin of lead in Agadagba and Onyagede Icho polling units with a margin lead of 397 votes, was to determine the final outcome of the election.

Mr Yilwatda, explained that a total number of 16 candidates representing various parties will be participating in the forthcoming election.

He said only the political parties which participated in the 9th of March, 2019 ballot paper will participate and as such, result of the various candidates obtained in the previous election will be brought forward and added to the votes they will received in the supplementary election.

it will be recalled that the results of 9th March 2019 Ohiminin State constituency election as presented had Mr Christopher Adaji of PDP with 6,522 votes which has the highest votes cast and was followed by Musa Alechenu, of the APC with 6,125 votes and Sunday Mark of APGA with 2,138 votes.

The REC explained that on the 24th of January, election materials will be moved and excorted by armed policemen to Ohiminin LGA INEC office after party agents, observers and the press must have inspected them.

He warned against vote buying, stating that camera and phone camera will not be allowed within the voting cubicle saying the vulnerable group will be allowed to vote before other voters as the polling unit have been made convenient for them.

Also speaking, the Police Commissioner in the state, CP Garba Mukaddas, said adequate policemen will be deployed to the polling units.

Cp Mukaddas who stated that only those with their PVCs will be allowed to vote warned anyone intending to forment trouble before, on the election day and after tye election to desist from such act as anyone caught will be made to face the wrath of the law.