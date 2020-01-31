The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counsels agents of the Buhari

Presidency not to attempt to politicize or trivialize demands by

Nigerians for the resignation of its government as a response to its

evident failure to guarantee security of lives and property in the

country.

The party states that the Buhari Presidency must accept this apolitical

verdict, which transcends ethnic, political and religious boundaries,

especially after President Muhammadu Buhari admitted failure by

expressing “surprise” at the level of insecurity across the nation under

its watch.

The PDP notes that the fact that the Presidency resorted to hauling

insults, hate language and threats against patriotic Nigerians,

including senators, instead of addressing issues of security before the

parliament, shows that indeed, the Buhari Presidency has no answer to

the litany of insecurity issues under its administration.

It is instructive for the Buhari Presidency to note that the Senate

Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, whose voice resonated in the

chamber of the Senate, spoke the mind of majority of Nigerians who had

become bullied, harassed and despondent in the face of escalated

insurgency, bloodletting, killings and other acts of violence that have

pervaded our nation.

Senator Abaribe spoke on behalf of millions of Nigerians who have been

killed, orphaned, widowed, maimed, rendered childless and homeless, as

well as others who daily live in anguish, pain and fear in the face of

worsening insecurity under the failed Buhari administration.

On account of this, the PDP counsels agents of the Buhari Presidency to

perish any thoughts of harassment, setup, frame-up or victimization of

Senator Abaribe who rose to the occasion through the constitutionally

guaranteed privilege of the parliament to speak on behalf of ordinary

Nigerians.

The PDP recalls that when President Buhari, in 2013, unjustifiably

called for the resignation of then President Goodluck Jonathan, the

Jonathan Presidency never resorted to insults and threats, even when

such a call was completely unfounded, unlike in the present situation

where every indicator points to an alarming trajectory towards a failed

state.

The PDP therefore urges the National Assembly to stand with Nigerians

and resist every attempt that will make it succumb to any form of

harassments, intimidations and innuendos from paid agents and cabal in

the Presidency who have shown that the interest of ordinary Nigerians is

not their priority.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary