The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) counsels agents of the Buhari
Presidency not to attempt to politicize or trivialize demands by
Nigerians for the resignation of its government as a response to its
evident failure to guarantee security of lives and property in the
country.
The party states that the Buhari Presidency must accept this apolitical
verdict, which transcends ethnic, political and religious boundaries,
especially after President Muhammadu Buhari admitted failure by
expressing “surprise” at the level of insecurity across the nation under
its watch.
The PDP notes that the fact that the Presidency resorted to hauling
insults, hate language and threats against patriotic Nigerians,
including senators, instead of addressing issues of security before the
parliament, shows that indeed, the Buhari Presidency has no answer to
the litany of insecurity issues under its administration.
It is instructive for the Buhari Presidency to note that the Senate
Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, whose voice resonated in the
chamber of the Senate, spoke the mind of majority of Nigerians who had
become bullied, harassed and despondent in the face of escalated
insurgency, bloodletting, killings and other acts of violence that have
pervaded our nation.
Senator Abaribe spoke on behalf of millions of Nigerians who have been
killed, orphaned, widowed, maimed, rendered childless and homeless, as
well as others who daily live in anguish, pain and fear in the face of
worsening insecurity under the failed Buhari administration.
On account of this, the PDP counsels agents of the Buhari Presidency to
perish any thoughts of harassment, setup, frame-up or victimization of
Senator Abaribe who rose to the occasion through the constitutionally
guaranteed privilege of the parliament to speak on behalf of ordinary
Nigerians.
The PDP recalls that when President Buhari, in 2013, unjustifiably
called for the resignation of then President Goodluck Jonathan, the
Jonathan Presidency never resorted to insults and threats, even when
such a call was completely unfounded, unlike in the present situation
where every indicator points to an alarming trajectory towards a failed
state.
The PDP therefore urges the National Assembly to stand with Nigerians
and resist every attempt that will make it succumb to any form of
harassments, intimidations and innuendos from paid agents and cabal in
the Presidency who have shown that the interest of ordinary Nigerians is
not their priority.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary