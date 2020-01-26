The former leader of House of Representatives, Ado Alhassan Doguwa on Saturday, said he was sure of victory in the Doguwa/Tudun Wada Federal Constituency re-run.

Doguwa spoke to journalists shortly after casting his votes at about 11 a.m. expressed satisfaction over the impressive turnout of voters during the re-run.

He added that it is an indication that the people of his constituency are anxious to see him retain his seat at the National Assembly.

“We thank God for sparing our lives to witness this day. It is my believe that the impressive turnout is because of the trust my people have in me.

“They took the election very serious because of my relationship with them and the important position I occupy in the House. You can see what happened after the court annulled my election. I enjoyed the solidarity of the leadership of the House and all the members through what I can describe as unprecedented parliamentarian position the House to by refusing to replace my position,” he said.

He noted that, “our people are very zealous to see me back to the House. You know that our people are exposed. They have enough political awareness; and by the grace of God, I have not failed or disappointed them in any way.”

The lawmaker further stated that he was never perturbed over the Appeal Court judgment that annulled his election because, “as a lawmaker, I was part of those who come with the legal framework that produced the electoral law. I am proud and comfortable with judgment of the Appeal Court because I was out under a litmus text.

“Our judiciary are doing fine. They saw something wrong and say go and do it again. My election was not annulled because I rigged election, it was because the names of three candidates who participated in the election were ommited. They only recorded my name and that of the runner up.

“It was a clear contradiction of the provision of the electoral act. I will be proud that the judiciary used me to put the record straight.”

Doguwa insisted that, “going by what is on ground, I am expecting nothing short of landslide victory.”

He, however, thanked the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the leadership and members of the House for their support, adding that he was overwhelmed that over 29 members of the House travelled Fe and near to show him solidarity as he voted.

Doguwa said he would. E obliged to accept any position offered to him by the House leadership when re-elected, adding that his primary desire to serve his people and the country in whatever capacity as a lawmaker.

247ureports.com reports that the Saturday Kano state and National Assembly re-run recorded impressive turnout of voters.

The voting commenced as early as 8am,as election materials and lNEC add hoc staff arrived polling units in good time.

In some polling units monitored by our Correspondent in the state, people were on queue as early as 6am waiting for the arrival of INEC officials.

The actual voting commenced at exactly 8am. For instance, in Kofa Cikin Gari polling unit II in Bebeji Local Government Area where the court ordered for rerun in the whole constituency which include Bebeji/ Kiru local government areas, voters conducted themselves orderly and peaceful manner.

Similarly, in other locations where election is taking place there’s no any report of security breach across the state.

Three national assembly seat, which includes Bebeji/Kiru, Tudun Wada/ Doguwa and Kumbotso are on contest. While, four state assembly seats are also open in the state.

There were no reports of violence or snatching of ballot boxes as at the time of filling in this report.