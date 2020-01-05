In the early morning of December 31, 2019, the unconscious body of the woman whose pictures are contained with this report was found lying by the roadside along the Agulu / Ekwulobia road at Nkwo Agu, Nanka.



She was picked up by men of Civil Defense who dropped her at Ofu Obi General Hospital located at Agbiligba village in Nanka – where she has been receiving treatment till date.



The woman regained consciousness the following morning, 1st January, 2020 and has continued to make steady progress but not fully coherent in thought process.



She says her name is Chinyere, and claims to hail from Agulu but efforts to verify her claims have proved abortive.



A group of Nanka Indigenes by name Nanka Forum who have been taking care of her medically and upkeep are calling on the public to help identify this patient and contact the hospital immediately.



The hospital does not have a contact number but anybody who has information about her family should please contact 0813 669 7979.