With deep sense of grief, the governor of Kano state, Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje condoles with the families of Drs Abubakar Abdulkadir, Kulthum Abba and Abdurraheem Saliu and the management of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital and National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala.

Both Drs Abdulkadir and Saliu were involved in a ghastly motor accident in Gumel, along Kano- Nguru road. With them involved in the accident was Dr Abdulhafiz Abdulkarim who sustained head injury and is currently receiving medical attention, at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano.

While Dr Kulthum died separately, which occured following a brief illness at Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano. Governor Ganduje prayed that Allah reward their well life spent, with Jannatul Fiddaus.

Dr Saliu was a Senior Registrar with the Department of Orthopedic, National Orthopaedic Hospital, Dala, Kano and Dr Abdulkadir was a Consultant Urologist, from Urology Division of Surgery Department, Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano.

While Dr Abdulkarim, who sustained head injury is a Registrar in the Department of Surgery, Federal Medical Centre, Nguru.

Until her death, Dr Kulthum was a young Doctor on Housemanship in Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department of Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, Kano.

Governor Ganduje prayed for the souls of the departed Medical experts and prayed for their families’ fortitude to bear the great lost.

“We received this sad story of the great loss in the Medical profession. The loss is not only that of their families, their colleagues and their places of work, the loss is for the entire health sector in the country,” he said.

Adding that, the profession would take very long time before it heals from this great and irreparable loss, emphasising that, “Ours is to continue to pray for them to get Allah’s Mercy and Blessings. May He forgive all their shortcomings and look after their children and other family members.”