The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Monday, January 13, 2020 arraigned Sanusi Yau Idris before Justice Venshark Simon Gaba of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, on a one-count charge of criminal breach of trust to the tune of N9,400,000, (Nine Million, Four Hundred Thousand).

The charge reads: “That you Sanusi Yau Idris, sometime in February 2018 in Abuja within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, being entrusted with the sum of N9,400.00 (Nine Million Four Hundred Thousand ) by Hon Johnbull Shekarau for the purchase of a Lexus saloon car LS450, fraudulently converted the said sum to your own use and thereby committed a criminal breach of trust, an offence contrary to Section 311 of the Penal Code, Cap 89, Laws of Northern Nigeria, 1963 and punishable under Section 312 of the same Act.”

He pleaded not guilty to the charge upon which prosecution counsel Makinde Olufemi Felix urged the court to fix a trial date.

Justice Venshark Simon Gaba ordered the defendant to be remanded in a Nigerian correctional facility and adjourned the matter until February 17, 2020 for commencement of trial.