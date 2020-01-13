Vice President Prof. Yemi Osinbajo lays the foundation stone of Kano cutting-edge Cancer Centre in Kano, initiated by governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, after visiting Melbourne, Australia and making a replica of the World Cancer Centre in Melbourne.



Discussing the National Cancer Control Plan by the federal government, with the intention of curbing the problem, which he said, states were invited to be part of the stakeholders, he commended Kano state for being in the forefront in this direction.



“Kano state is leading the way in this direction. With the cutting-edge facilities as we have just heard from the governor and the experts managing the facility. Also as I laid the foundation, I was made to understand that Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje is very serious about it,” he said.



The Vice President said “This Centre is not meant for Kano alone, but it is for the whole nation. We commend you the Governor for your foresighted-ness, dedication and patriotism. This is a great work you are doing. You are about to put in place the best Cancer Treatment Centre in the country.”



In his remarks governor Ganduje gave the historical account of how the Centre comes on board, revealing that, “We studied that Cancer is becoming prevalent, with Prostrate cancer affecting men and Cervical and Breast Cancer disturbing women. So we decided to come up with a workable solution to it.”



He further added that, by way of exploring ways to curb the problem, “We visited Melbourne, Australia World Cancer Treatment Centre. What I saw there moved my administration to work towards making something identically similar to that in our dear state, Kano.”



“So we invited experts on Cancer from across the world. We deliberated upon finding effective way to put this facility you are laying its foundation Sir. We came to a conclusion that the type we are having today can take care of 90 percent Cancer problem of our people,” he said.



On sustainability aspect, Ganduje assured that, a concrete arrangement is made to take care of that, emphasising that, “Business will not be as usual. For us to keep sustainability in sight, we decided that Public Private Partnership would be used in managing the facility. It will be managed by global experts.”



In his remarks the state commissioner of health Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, after listing major feats achieved by the administration concluded that, “I would also like to use this opportunity to appreciate Religious and Traditional rulers (5 Emirate Councils), our partners like WHO, CDC-NSTOP, UNICEF, MNCH2, CHAI, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Dangote Foundation, ROTARY, CORE GROUP, Malaria Consortium, SOLINA, DFID and numerous others for their continuous support in improving the healthcare sector.”



Vice President commissioned Aminu Dantata flyover of over 2km, at Murtala Mohammed Way, Tijjani Hashim, Galadiman Kano underpass, Kofar Ruwa, laying foundation stone for the construction of Sheik Qariballah Nasuru Kabara flyover, Shahuci and had in interactive session at Gidan Makama Museum, on Emir’s Palace road.