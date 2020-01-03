…Says It is part of APC’s hounding of opposition
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns in the strongest terms, the
unwarranted and vindictive demolition of a property belonging to former
Senate President, Bukola Saraki, by the All Progressives Congress
(APC)-led Kwara state government.
The PDP described the invasion and demolition as wicked, cowardly and a
direct recipe for huge crisis in the state.
The party holds that it is clear that the action of the state government
is borne out of hatred and political intolerance, in furtherance of the
larger plot by the APC and its administration to intimidate, suppress,
hound, crush and silence opposition and dissenting voices in our
country, in the bid to foist a siege mentality on the citizenry.
The PDP dismisses the reasons being spewed by the APC administration for
this New Year dastardly act as baseless, false and incongruous, as they
fail to add up, to justify the ferocious invasion, harassment of
citizens and demolition of the said property.
The demolition is a complete subversion of rule of law as the matter is
already in court. The APC-led Kwara state government could not wait for
the outcome of the court process apparently because it knows that it is
pursuing an illegal agenda.
Nigerians know how the APC and its government have been hounding,
harassing and dragging Senator Saraki around over trumped-up charges,
for daring to be among compatriots at the forefront of the quest to
rescue our nation from misrule and strangleholds of the APC and its
cabal.
The APC and Kwara state government should perish their idea of trying to
use false claims and propaganda to justify their wicked act and take
over the property, as such cannot hoodwink Nigerians from the truth.
Moreover, the timing of the invasion and demolition, in the wee hours
and under the cover of darkness, is a direct indication that the state
government was carrying out an unwholesome and condemnable operation
during which defenceless women were fired with gunshots.
The PDP invites Nigerians to note that demolition of property, genuinely
belonging to opposition leaders and other Nigerians perceived to be
opposed to APC’s oppressive administration, has become a policy of the
APC and its government in their bid to subjugate Nigerians and
exclusively appropriate our common patrimomy for their selfish purposes.
Nigerians have not forgotten how APC leaders, including those at the
Presidency, applauded whenever property belonging to perceived political
opponents was unjustly and viciously pulled down in APC-controlled
states and even in Abuja.
The PDP however cautions the APC, its administration, and in this
particular case, the Kwara state government, against crossing the
boundaries and stretching the forbearance of the people, which is
already causing a tension that could trigger serious unrest in our
country.
It is also instructive to note that in the years the PDP governed Kwara
state, there was no case of government demolishing the property of
opposition members or supporters under any guise whatsoever.
Our party therefore stands with Senator Saraki and cautions the Kwara
state government to henceforth steer clear of the property.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary