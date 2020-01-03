…Says It is part of APC’s hounding of opposition

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) condemns in the strongest terms, the

unwarranted and vindictive demolition of a property belonging to former

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, by the All Progressives Congress

(APC)-led Kwara state government.

The PDP described the invasion and demolition as wicked, cowardly and a

direct recipe for huge crisis in the state.

The party holds that it is clear that the action of the state government

is borne out of hatred and political intolerance, in furtherance of the

larger plot by the APC and its administration to intimidate, suppress,

hound, crush and silence opposition and dissenting voices in our

country, in the bid to foist a siege mentality on the citizenry.

The PDP dismisses the reasons being spewed by the APC administration for

this New Year dastardly act as baseless, false and incongruous, as they

fail to add up, to justify the ferocious invasion, harassment of

citizens and demolition of the said property.

The demolition is a complete subversion of rule of law as the matter is

already in court. The APC-led Kwara state government could not wait for

the outcome of the court process apparently because it knows that it is

pursuing an illegal agenda.

Nigerians know how the APC and its government have been hounding,

harassing and dragging Senator Saraki around over trumped-up charges,

for daring to be among compatriots at the forefront of the quest to

rescue our nation from misrule and strangleholds of the APC and its

cabal.

The APC and Kwara state government should perish their idea of trying to

use false claims and propaganda to justify their wicked act and take

over the property, as such cannot hoodwink Nigerians from the truth.

Moreover, the timing of the invasion and demolition, in the wee hours

and under the cover of darkness, is a direct indication that the state

government was carrying out an unwholesome and condemnable operation

during which defenceless women were fired with gunshots.

The PDP invites Nigerians to note that demolition of property, genuinely

belonging to opposition leaders and other Nigerians perceived to be

opposed to APC’s oppressive administration, has become a policy of the

APC and its government in their bid to subjugate Nigerians and

exclusively appropriate our common patrimomy for their selfish purposes.

Nigerians have not forgotten how APC leaders, including those at the

Presidency, applauded whenever property belonging to perceived political

opponents was unjustly and viciously pulled down in APC-controlled

states and even in Abuja.

The PDP however cautions the APC, its administration, and in this

particular case, the Kwara state government, against crossing the

boundaries and stretching the forbearance of the people, which is

already causing a tension that could trigger serious unrest in our

country.

It is also instructive to note that in the years the PDP governed Kwara

state, there was no case of government demolishing the property of

opposition members or supporters under any guise whatsoever.

Our party therefore stands with Senator Saraki and cautions the Kwara

state government to henceforth steer clear of the property.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary