Travelers in Anambra state have continued to groan over astronomical increase in transportation fare within the state and interstate after the Yuletide.

Blueprint reports that cost of boarding commercial vehicles from Awka to Onistha rose from N250 to N700 from 24th December 2019 and had remained so till date.



Other routes like Awka to Nnewi which equally skyrocketed from N500 to N1000, Awka to Ekwulobia (from N200 to N500), Awka to Awkzu (N200 to N300), Awka to Umunze (Orumba north and Orumba South axis from N500 to N1000), remained unchanged till date.

Likewise, interstate journeys from Awka to Enugu state that increased from N500 to N1000, Awka to Abakaliki (Ebonyi state) from N1000 to N1500, Awka to Nsukka (from N1000 to N1500), Awka to Rivers (N3000 to N5000), were yet to return to their original cost.



Others such as Onitsha to Cross Rivers state (Calabar) from N2500 to N3500, Abuja from N5500 to N8500 (depending on the type of vehicle), Lagos from N5000 to N9500 or more (depending the type of vehicle), among others, also remained increased.

Speaking in an interview, some of the returnees for the festivities, Chief Ifeanyi Ojiani, and Mrs Njideke Nwana, blamed the incident on quest to get rich syndrome, lamenting that commuters should not have tampered with transport fares since fuel pump price was not increased.



But a driver, Mr Sunday Okwor, told Blueprint that the increment was due to increase of number of people travelling and cost of products in the markets in the Yuletide and need to meet up with other expenses in January and beyond. He said the cost might not be reduce till February as people according to him, were still returning and travelling back for burial, weddings, meetings and other festivities yet to be concluded at most communities.