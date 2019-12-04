Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the All Progressives

Congress (APC) that its “coup” against democracy in Nigeria cannot

stand, in spite of its orchestration of violence, killings and forceful

seizure of electoral processes.

The PDP insists that no amount of blackmail, innuendos, threats and

direct attacks by the APC will make it to drop its people-based demands

for electoral reforms that will return our country to the democratic

practice that engenders respect to the rights of our citizens for a

free, fair, clean, clear and credible elections.

The party alerts that APC’s blackmail against the PDP is part of its

diversionary tactics to enable it sustain its “coup” against democracy

through the use of state apparatus of power and paid hoodlums to unleash

brute force, arbitrary arrests, bloodletting and killings to terrorize

and suppress Nigerians, snatch their franchise and continue to seize

power with impunity.

Nigerians can recall the malicious trajectory in how the APC used

firearm to seize power in Ekiti State in 2018; unleashed cudgels in the

March 2019 governorship election in Kano, and the latest being the

unbridling of indescribable bloodletting, forceful invasion of polling

units, killing of voters and the horrendous deployment of police

helicopter in the November 2019 governorship and senatorial elections in

Bayelsa and Kogi states.

This reign of violence has been followed with annexation of the

Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), alteration of election

results, violation of constitutional provisions and threats to

institutions of democracy including political parties, the judiciary and

civil society groups.

Such impunity, violations and political brigandage are not part of the

tenets of democracy and Nigerians, who have become disillusioned, have

continued to express their disenchantment for such bloodstained

political process.

Moreover, the silence of the police hierarchy to the use of police

helicopter to attack voters in Kogi state as well as the failure to

parade those said to have been arrested for the burning of a PDP Woman

Leader, Mrs. Salome Abuh, only point to nothing but suspicions of

conspiracy at very high places.

APC’s ultimate design is to use violence, intimidation, attacks,

blackmail and threats against the PDP to frighten Nigerians and scare

them from participating in electoral processes, then upset our

democratic order and perpetuate a one-party despotic regime in our

nation. This is the reason the APC is averse to our pro-people call for

electoral reforms in our country.

However, the APC must know that such plots against the people cannot

stand, as Nigerians have seen the directions and will never accept a

one-party system with its attendant despotic proclivities.

The APC should therefore perish the dream of imposing a one-party state

as well as its distortions that the PDP will not participate in the Edo

and Ondo governorship elections.

Such ignoble script cannot succeed, as the PDP remains the corner stone

of Nigerians’ participation in the democratic order; hence our unshaken

resolve to stand with the people on the insistence for electoral reforms

in our country.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary