Governor Emeka Ihedioha CON, has signed into law, three bills, bringing the number of laws he has signed into law, to eleven since he assumed office as Governor of Imo State on May 29, 2019

The three bills signed into law by the Governor are: Imo State Hotel Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption tax law No.35, Imo State Employment and Empowerment Trust Fund, Law No.37 of 2019, and Imo State Signage and Advertisement Agency (Establishment)Law No 36 of 2019.

Performing the signing of the Bills into laws at the Sam Mbakwe Expanded Executive Council Chambers, Governor Ihedioha gave details on the significance and benefits of the law.

According to him, the Imo State Hotel and Occupancy and Restaurant Consumption Tax, law No.35 of 2019, is aimed at sanitizing the consumer sub sector of the Tourism sector in the State with the intent of boosting revenue of the State for its overall development.

He noted that the law is not designed to tax Imo citizens arbitrary but to place minimal tax on tourists coming to the State with a view generating revenue for the development of the state.

Governor Ihedioha said the Imo State Employment and Empowerment Trust Fund Law , will aid job creation in the State, particularly for the teeming young population in the State.

On the third law, Imo State Signage and Advertisement Agency, he said the law does not seek to establish an agency on advertisements, but to streamline and regulate indiscriminate display of signs and advertisements across the State.

He maintained that the laws are geared towards improving the State and the citizenry.

He showered praises on members of Imo State House of Assembly for being proactive.

He said, “The Imo State House of Assembly is perhaps the most proactive and accomplished House of Assembly in the nation and in the State.

“Eleven bills passed into laws by the House of Assembly within a period of six months is a major accomplishment. Many Houses of Assembly may not pass eleven bills into law in four years” he declared.

The governor urged the Speaker and his colleagues to maintain the spirit with a view to accelerating the rebuilding process, which according to him, “is already yielding significant results.”

Imo State Deputy Governor, Gerald Irona; Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, House, Chiji Collins; Deputy Speaker, Imo State House of Assembly, Okey Onyekanma; Clerk of the House, Chinelo Emeghara; Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Special Adviser to the Governor on Legislative Matters, Nnaemeka Maduagwu were present at the short ceremony.