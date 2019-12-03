Press Statement

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party
(PDP) has approved the nomination of Senator (Dr) Suleiman Nazif
(Wakilin Arewa) as the new Deputy National Chairman, North, of the PDP.

The approval is in furtherance of section 47 (6) of the  Constitution of
the PDP.

Senator Nazif was one time member of the House of Representatives and
two-time Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, where he served as
Chairman, Senate Committee on Labour and Productivity as well as
Chairman, Senate Committee on the Independent National Electoral
Commission (INEC).

He holds a degree in Water Resources and Environmental Engineering as
well as a Masters degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy (MAID)
from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria.

He also holds several Honorary Doctorate Degrees and Awards locally and
internationally, in addition to numerous traditional titles.

Senator Nazif is a nationalist, grassroot politician and philanthropist.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary

