…..as HRH, Alhaji Shehu promises to promote universal knowledge and socio-cultural engagements of International Community on quality education.

…Crown University International Chartered Inc. VC, Prof Aremu tasked Emir of Damaturu on Institution’s topmost vision towards Sustainable research Culture as Academic Leaders.

By Victor Bieni

YOBE STATE- DAMATURU- The Paramount Traditional Ruler of Damaturu, Chairman of Yobe State Traditional Rulers Council and Member, Islamic Supreme Council of Nigeria, His Royal Highness (HRH), Alhaji (Dr.) Shehu Hashimi, the second, Umar E- Kanemi has been appointed with full investiture as Honorary Chancellor, and Member, International Board of Trustees/Directors of Crown University International Chartered Inc. by the Vice Chancellor of the World acclaimed higher Institution of learning, His Excellency, World acclaimed Distinguished Professor, Prof. Sir, Bashiru Aremu.

The Honorary Chancellorship/ International Board of Trustees or Directors’ appointments and full investiture of the Emir of Damaturu was performed by the Vice Chancellor of Crown University International Chartered Inc., Prof. Sir Bashiru Aremu as witnessed recently by our reporter as the took place at the Palace of the Paramount Ruler, His Royal Majesty (HRH), Alhaji (Dr.) Shehu Hashimi the Second, in the Capital City of Yobe State Damaturu.

HRH, Alhaji Dr Shehu Hashimi, the Second, Umar El-Kanemi is a World acclaimed Natural Paramount Ruler, and First Class Traditional Ruler in Nigeria, who had Distinguished himself ing the field of Auditing and Accountancy as a Chartered Accountant and Audit Practitioner of global repute, and a Life Fellow of International Chartered World Learned Society (ICWLS), now I crowned with Honorary Chancellorship and Membership of International Board of Trustees/ Directors, Crown University International Chartered Inc. ( America,Ghana and Partner Campuses Worldwide).

The Vice Chancellor (VC), Crown University International Chartered Inc.( America ,Ghana and Partner Campuses Worldwide), His Excellency, World Distinguished Professor, Prof . Sir Bashiru Aremu is the World Grand President, International Chartered World Learned Society ( ICWLS ), World Grand Chancellor , The World Order of the Knight of Justices of Peace, a World acclaimed Distinguished Professor of Computer Science, Information Communication Technology (ICT), Vice President, International Affairs (Vice Chairman), West Coast University International Chartered Inc California USA, World Distinguished Research Professor and Fellow, Editorial International Advisory Board, Cambridge Scholars Publishing, United Kingdom ( UK) and several other higher Institutions and Organizations Worldwide.

The VC, Crown University International Chartered Inc in his speech during the investiture and inaugural ceremony of the First Class Monarch Yobe State, Nigeria and globally welcomed the Emir into the World Grand Board of Trustees/Directors of the International University, and stated that the Paramount Ruler of Damaturu should be part of the rebranding, revitalization and depositioning agenda of the World acclaimed Institution.

Prof Sir., Bashiru Aremu stated that academic Leaders all over the World are bedeviled with the task of shouldering immense burden and responsibility towards the shaping and driving of academic enterprise to promote intensity of thinking to achieve and sustain research Culture.

He noted further that the higher Institution would harness the collective talents, expertise of faculty, students and Non- academic staff to generate and dessiminate knowledge to students and society.

In his words: ” The Institution would ensure the development of appropriate curricula and their mode of delivery to promote effective and efficient Leadership, which he said is about inspiring and empowering people, dreaming and visioning, combined with a documentation to achieve the dream or vision”.

“On behalf of the World Grand Registrars, All continental Grand Provosts, Legal Advisers, others and Africa Information Technology Consultancy Regd today we usher you in as the Chancellor, Member of International Board Trustees/ Directors Crown University International Chartered Inc (Americas,Ghana and Partner campuses Worldwide), we are to act upon your approval and Supports as a Royal father towards attendance of International meetings, visit to prominent people around the World, and organize International Conferences, Seminars, Workshops, Teachings, Research, Publications, and other means of advertisement and in a mission to promote and ensure the Educational growth and development of Crown University International Chartered Inc ( America,Ghana and Partner Campuses Worldwide)”.

“I hereby Congratulate you on behalf of the Leadership of Crown University International Chartered Inc. on your new appointment. It is our believe that this opportunity will no small measure encourage you to contribute your quota towards the progress of the University in the World at large and it’s laudable objectives”.

The Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi the Second Umar El-Kanemi in response to Speech of Crown University International Chartered Inc VC, assured the University Management of his support, stated that the prestigious double appointments/Awards, Presidential Commission that was given to him as the Chancellor, and Member of International Board of Trustees/ Directors of the World acclaimed Institution is quite commendable owing to his pedigree and increasing popularity and success of the University globally.

The Emir who restated Commitments to stronger higher Educational Institution, in his words: ” Though I assumed duty at a time of stiffer Competition in higher Education Landscape, and weak financial strength of private Universities, Crown University and other partner Campuses Worldwide is not an exemption, but I assure the Management of drastic move in my regime to promote sustainable development in the sector”.

He stated further that though the Challenge is enormous, but that he is fully convinced that collective wisdom, unity and tenacity of purpose, and strong, focused, innovative, transformational Leadership would bring about the desired change that the Institution needs.

HRH, the Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Hashimi the Second, Umar El-Kanemi Commeded the gesture and stated categorically that he will work towards championing the topmost vision towards ensuring that Crown University International Chartered Inc , America,Ghana and Partner Campuses Worldwide) is accorded its place in the Education Sector globally; through proper repositioning, rebranding, revitalization to take its rightful place as the leading Private University in the World.