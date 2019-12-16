Justice Taiwo Taiwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja on Monday, December 16, 2019 sentenced one Segun Ajibola, alias Kate Walter to three months imprisonment with N50,000 option of fine.

Ajibola was prosecuted on a one-count charge of fraudulent impersonation by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.

The convict was arrested following intelligence in an operation carried out by the Advance Fee Fraud Unit of the Commission’s headquarters.

In the cause of investigation, it was discovered that sometime in 2017 at Ogbomoso, Oyo State, the convict fraudulently impersonated one Kate Walter, an American lady and also used an email and Facebook accounts to defraud his unsuspecting victims.

The count reads: “That you Segun Ajibola a.k.a Kate Walter, sometime in 2017 at Ogbomoso, Oyo State, within the jurisdiction of this honourable court, did fraudulently impersonate one Kate Walter an American lady from Florida, United State of America via email account: katewalter5000@gmail.com on Facebook with intent to obtain money from Jeff, an American citizen, and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 22(2)(b)(ii) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention etc) Act, 2015 and punishable under Section 22(2)(b)(iv) of the same Act.”

He pleaded guilty as charged, upon which prosecution counsel, O.O Adeola urged the court to convict and sentence him accordingly.