Justice Adamu Turaki Mohammed of the Federal High Court Port Harcourt, Rivers State has sentenced one Johnson Abraham Ukiwe to seven years imprisonment without option of fine for dealing on petroleum products without license and obtaining money under false pretense to the tune of N10million (Ten Million Naira).

The judge further ordered the convict to restitute his victim, Exploit Energy Ltd, the said sum of N10million in accordance with Section 11 of Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act, 2006.

Ukiwe was found to have obtained the sum of N10, 055,000.00 (Ten Million, Fifty-five Thousand Naira) from Exploit Energy Ltd, between 27 January and 1 February, 2016 on the promise that he will supply two truckloads of petroleum product to it, but never did.

The judgment, Justice Adamu said, “will serve as a warning and deterrent to other fraudsters who specialize in defrauding unsuspecting citizens through dubious business dealings.”

The convict was prosecuted by the Enugu Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on a five court charge.

Prosecution counsel was Michael Ani while defense counsel was Collins C. Dike.