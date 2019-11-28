In continuation of his working tour to agencies under the Kano state Ministry of Information, Commissioner in the Ministry, Malam Muhammad Garba today (Tuesday) visited the state radio, Radio Kano.

Inspecting the studios and other equipment at the station, the Commissioner expressed satisfaction with the progress recorded by the station within few months under the leadership on newly appointed Managing Director.

He said with the installation of new Antenna Marching Unit at Jogana substation, the AM has powerful signals that can reach neighboring countries.

Muhammad Garba then urged people in the state to patronize the station through advertisements because of its powerful signals that can cover long distance.

The Commissioner promised to ensure that the radio station is equipped with modern equipment so that it can compete with any radio station globally.

Briefing the Commissioner, Managing Director, Kano State Radio, Alhaji Gali Sadiq stated that the AM station signals could only reach 8 local government areas but now can reach neighboring countries like Cameroon, Niger Chad and Togo.

He added that all studios were renovated and state the government provided new generators and procured new Antenna Marching Unit to replace the old one vandalized by men of the underworld.

Alhaji Gali Sadiq commended the Commissioner and the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry for their dedication and total support for him and the management staff of the Ministry.