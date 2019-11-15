salutes judiciary, constituents

vows to pursue more life enhancing projects

Following the presentation of Certificate of Return to Chief Dozie Nwankwo(aka Onye Ndozi) of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) late afternoon Thursday by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), there’s high indication he would be sworn in by the Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila at the next plenary Tuesday -Nov 19,2019 on the floor of the House of Representatives.

The lawmaker who representing Njikoka/Dunukofia/Anaocha Federal Constituency won his reelection appeal against Barr Valentine Ayika on Nov 1,2019.

He could not pick the Certificate of Return earlier because the copy of the court judgement was not ready until now.

In a message shortly after picking the Certificate at the INEC headquarters in Abuja, Hon Nwankwo thanked his teeming supporters for their unflinching support,prayers and outpouring of emotions towards him especially as the legal process lasted.

While saluting the judiciary for living up to its bidding as the bastion of hope and hope of the common man assured that there’s no victor and no vanquished. But that the ultimate thing is for him to focus and continue to work for the good of his constituents.

He said the actual winners are the constituents and that he warmly welcome more support from across all parties for the greater good of his Njikoka/Anaocha/Dunukofia Federal Constituency.

Nwankwo reiterated that he will continue to attract high net worth life enhancing programs and projects to the area/state