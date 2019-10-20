From Yahaya Audu, Bauchi

The Chief Executive Officer and founder Women Radio 91.7 Toun Okewale Sonaiya has commended Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on his recent declaration that his cabinet will have up to 50 per cent women representation.

Okewale Sonaiya made the commendation yesterday while interacting with our correspondent in Bauchi

She said, “this is a testament to the fact that women are pivotal to the growth and development of any society and Ogun state should not be an exception. We are happy to note that the Governor understands and recognises this as fundamental to the success of his government”.

The CEO Women Radio explained that Governor Abiodun and the state party leadership has shown by their statement that Ogun state is indeed a progressive state.

According to her, Ogun will be a better state and a cynosure of all eyes when the Governor’s statement is fully implemented by giving women a prime place in decision making processes of Ogun State

Okewale Sonaiya added that, “50% female appointment and representation in his cabinet will not only be record breaking but shows a leader with genuine political will that is deliberate and intentional on inclusion”

While applauding Governor Dapo Abiodun for the developmental projects embarked on in recent times, Okewale Sonaiya urges Governor Abiodun-led administration to be more decisive in its inclusion agenda.

She also expressed concern on the low number of female representation on the constituted Governor’s elders council in Ogun state.

She said despite claims that the council was created to live up to the expectation of inclusive and participatory governance, the number of females in the council was not encouraging and leaves little to be desired.

Okewale Sonaiya said her expectation with the recent bill on the floor of the Ogun state house of Assembly on more inclusion of women in governance, more female representation would be evident in all facets of governance.

“Women are dedicated, hardworking and result driven. They can only give their best when brought on board the decision making processes”.

Okewale Sonaiya said Women Radio 91.7 will continue to use the tool of the media space as a constant reminder to the government that Women inclusion matter for the progress and development of any nation.

Women Radio 91.7 is Nigeria’s only Radio station dedicated to Women and their families.