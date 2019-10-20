Says His Days In Office Are Numbered

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mocks Kogi state Governor Yahaya

Bello over his desperate bid to use underhand measures to forcefully

remove the Deputy Governor, Hon. Simon Achuba, saying the governor is

now clinging on straws.

Our party holds that by coercing the state House of Assembly against the

deputy governor even when the State Judiciary Panel acquitted him of all

allegations, Governor Bello only confirms that he has lost public trust

and now desperately resorting to dirty politics and crafty methods for

survival.

This action of trying to remove the deputy governor via unconstitutional

methods and in total disregard to the verdict of the judicial panel is,

in itself, a gross misconduct and grave constitutional violation for

which the state assembly, as an institution, ought to have removed

Yahaya Bello as the governor of the state.

The PDP however alerts that the next victim of such underhand methods

would be the state assembly itself, which now appears to be on the way

to being used to enact draconian rules to suppress and intimidate the

people of Kogi state, since there is no way Yahaya Bello will win the

November 16 election and return to office.

It is however instructive to state that the action of the House of

Assembly, in yielding to Yahaya Bello’s antics, has further reduced Kogi

state to a butt of jokes among compatriots in other states of our

federation.

What it means is that Yahaya Bello can wake up tomorrow morning and shut

down institutions of government, including the state legislature, the

judiciary and even the civil service and become a law unto himself.

However, whether the State House of Assembly has any morsel of courage

left in its chamber to protect the state and her people or not, Governor

Bello will surely face the judgment of the people on November 16, where

he will be kicked out of office through the ballot box.

It is also public knowledge that Yahaya Bello seeks to repress the

deputy governor over the latter’s decision to expose the impunity and

corruption in the Bello administration which has brought so much

suffering to the people of Kogi state in the last four years.

What Nigerians expect is for Governor Bello to respond to the

allegations by the deputy governor instead of this resort to bullying

and attempts to remove him through unconstitutional method; a scheme

that cannot stand.

Our apprehension is that Governor Bello, in his desperation to cling

unto power, even when he has been rejected by the people, is now turning

Kogi state into a state of “anything goes.” We therefore call on all

compatriots to condemn and resist the reprehensible actions of Governor

Yahaya Bello.

Nigeria is a nation governed by law and no body, no matter the

desperation, should be allowed to turn her, or any part thereof, to a

Banana Republic.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary