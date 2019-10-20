Says His Days In Office Are Numbered
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) mocks Kogi state Governor Yahaya
Bello over his desperate bid to use underhand measures to forcefully
remove the Deputy Governor, Hon. Simon Achuba, saying the governor is
now clinging on straws.
Our party holds that by coercing the state House of Assembly against the
deputy governor even when the State Judiciary Panel acquitted him of all
allegations, Governor Bello only confirms that he has lost public trust
and now desperately resorting to dirty politics and crafty methods for
survival.
This action of trying to remove the deputy governor via unconstitutional
methods and in total disregard to the verdict of the judicial panel is,
in itself, a gross misconduct and grave constitutional violation for
which the state assembly, as an institution, ought to have removed
Yahaya Bello as the governor of the state.
The PDP however alerts that the next victim of such underhand methods
would be the state assembly itself, which now appears to be on the way
to being used to enact draconian rules to suppress and intimidate the
people of Kogi state, since there is no way Yahaya Bello will win the
November 16 election and return to office.
It is however instructive to state that the action of the House of
Assembly, in yielding to Yahaya Bello’s antics, has further reduced Kogi
state to a butt of jokes among compatriots in other states of our
federation.
What it means is that Yahaya Bello can wake up tomorrow morning and shut
down institutions of government, including the state legislature, the
judiciary and even the civil service and become a law unto himself.
However, whether the State House of Assembly has any morsel of courage
left in its chamber to protect the state and her people or not, Governor
Bello will surely face the judgment of the people on November 16, where
he will be kicked out of office through the ballot box.
It is also public knowledge that Yahaya Bello seeks to repress the
deputy governor over the latter’s decision to expose the impunity and
corruption in the Bello administration which has brought so much
suffering to the people of Kogi state in the last four years.
What Nigerians expect is for Governor Bello to respond to the
allegations by the deputy governor instead of this resort to bullying
and attempts to remove him through unconstitutional method; a scheme
that cannot stand.
Our apprehension is that Governor Bello, in his desperation to cling
unto power, even when he has been rejected by the people, is now turning
Kogi state into a state of “anything goes.” We therefore call on all
compatriots to condemn and resist the reprehensible actions of Governor
Yahaya Bello.
Nigeria is a nation governed by law and no body, no matter the
desperation, should be allowed to turn her, or any part thereof, to a
Banana Republic.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary