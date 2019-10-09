Press Statement

The Peoples Democratic Party congratulates Benue state Governor Samuel

Otorm and Bauchi state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, on their victory

at the governorship election petitions tribunal in the respective

states.

The party says the verdict of the tribunal is a clear consolidation of

the triumph of the will of the people of the two states as expressly

delivered through massively voting for the governors in the March 9

governorship elections.

The PDP notes that the spontenous jubilation that greeted the verdict

across the two states affirms the fact that justice was delievered in

the matters in line with the will and aspirations of the people.

Indeed, Governor Ortom’s resounding victory at the election underlines

the overwhelming acceptance of his leadership style as demonstrated in

his unprecedented commitment to the welfare and development of his state

despite daunting security and economic challenges.

His reelection marks the consolidation of good governance and

contribution towards the uplifting of the living standard of the people

in all sectors of life.

In the same vein, the PDP notes the excitement of the people of Bauchi

state on the affirmation of the election of Governor Bala Mohammed whose

administration marks the repositioning of the state toward greater

productivity in all critical sectors.

The party observes Senator Bala’s commitment to massive infrastructural

development across the state as well as economic development of the

people directly reflect the desires and aspirations of the people of

Bauchi state.

The PDP, in congratulating the governors, urged them to continue in

their selfless services to the people in line with the manifestos of our

great party, the PDP.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary