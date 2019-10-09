Press Statement
The Peoples Democratic Party congratulates Benue state Governor Samuel
Otorm and Bauchi state Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, on their victory
at the governorship election petitions tribunal in the respective
states.
The party says the verdict of the tribunal is a clear consolidation of
the triumph of the will of the people of the two states as expressly
delivered through massively voting for the governors in the March 9
governorship elections.
The PDP notes that the spontenous jubilation that greeted the verdict
across the two states affirms the fact that justice was delievered in
the matters in line with the will and aspirations of the people.
Indeed, Governor Ortom’s resounding victory at the election underlines
the overwhelming acceptance of his leadership style as demonstrated in
his unprecedented commitment to the welfare and development of his state
despite daunting security and economic challenges.
His reelection marks the consolidation of good governance and
contribution towards the uplifting of the living standard of the people
in all sectors of life.
In the same vein, the PDP notes the excitement of the people of Bauchi
state on the affirmation of the election of Governor Bala Mohammed whose
administration marks the repositioning of the state toward greater
productivity in all critical sectors.
The party observes Senator Bala’s commitment to massive infrastructural
development across the state as well as economic development of the
people directly reflect the desires and aspirations of the people of
Bauchi state.
The PDP, in congratulating the governors, urged them to continue in
their selfless services to the people in line with the manifestos of our
great party, the PDP.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary