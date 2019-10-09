The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it will appeal the verdict of the Election Tribunal that dismissed its case challenging the return of PDP’ s Nala Mohammed as the governor of Bauchi state.

Alhaji Uba Nana, Chairman of APC in Bauchi state, gave this indication in Bauchi on Tuesday during a press conference.

He urged all party chieftains and supporters, not to be demoralized by the outcome of the case at the tribunal, just as he. commended them for the show of solidarity to the party throughout proceedings.

“We are peace loving people; we believe in the rule of law and we are going to tread the legal path to reclaim the mandate given to us by the generality of the people of Bauchi state,” he said.

It would be recalled that on Monday, Oct.7, the tribunal had upheld the election of Gov. Bala Mohammed of PDP and dismissed the petition of APC and its candidate, former governor Mohammed Abubakar.

The tribunal had ruled that the petitions had failed to prove the case of gross malpractice in some polling units in Bauchi,Tafawa Balewa and Bogoro Local Government Areas