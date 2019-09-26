Press Release

– It Is Not True. The Story Is Totally False

The Enugu Correspondent of the Sun Newspapers, Mr. Magnus Eze had written the story with the above Caption, and Published in the newspaper’s edition of Thursday, September 26, 2019.

Mr. Eze was specifically invited to come to Owerri to do the false story by agents of the State Government, and he came and did the hatchet job and left.

But the truth is that, the story is totally false and does not have any iota of truth. No ex-aide of the former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha went into hiding because of EFCC. The incident only existed in the imaginations of the writer and those who hired him.

In the whole story, he could not mention one ex-aide of Okorocha who went into hiding or quote any of the EFCC personnel who must have come to Imo and for which the ex-aides went into hiding. Reading the whole story, one could clearly see mischief. And that is one of the tragedies of the media profession today.

He did not also mention the offence for which Okorocha’s ex-aides went into hiding because of EFCC. This is not how to practice Journalism. He left Enugu for Owerri and for the two days they kept him, this false story was what he could offer them.

In any Case, EFCC agents do not even need to come to the State for any of the former governor’s ex-aides. If the commission invites any of Senator Okorocha’s ex-aides including myself when the need arises, we would honour the invitation. But truly speaking, there was no need of EFCC coming and ex-aides of the former governor, going into hiding.

The story does not hold water. It is rather part of the effort of the government of the day in the State to continue its blackmail against the former governor, the family and all those who diligently served the State under him as governor. The story should be discountenanced.

Sam Onwuemeodo

Special Adviser (media) to the former governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha