INTERACTIVE SESSION WITH MEMBERS OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT ON THE

RESTORATION OF THE SOVEREIGN STATE OF BIAFRA BY MAZI NNAMDI KANU

PROTOCOLS

Distinguished Members of the European Parliament

Your Honors

Ladies and Gentlemen

With deep respect and sincere humility, I bring you earnest greetings from the beleaguered Indigenous Peoples of Biafra. I also bring you warm felicitations from the worldwide non-violent IPOB Family.

• Introduction

I am here today to crave your indulgence and understanding for our cause and quest for the restoration of our sovereignty, human dignity, self-worth, self-esteem and nationhood to our homeland, the Sovereign State of Biafra. I am not here to dwell on Nigeria. An unfortunate country that is akin to a Zoo run by a irredeemably corrupt, clueless impostor and unschooled bigot.

I am here to speak on the critical consequences of misgovernance, impunity, human right abuses, deliberate strategic and systematic destruction of our region, environment and infrastructure and the unending killings of my people by the Government of Zoo Nigeria. For the benefit of those who may not know my country Biafra, we are the people that inhabit the ten core states and part of further three currently entrapped in Eastern and Southern Nigeria with a population of approximately 75 million People. My presence in this citadel of democracy where human rights, freedom and democracy are nurtured and strengthened has imbued a great sense of duty in me and deepened my expectation, responsibility and confidence in your goodselves and the vaunted institution you represent.

As you may well know, the name Nigeria when mentioned even amongst Nigerians evoke the most unwelcome distaste, aversion, resentment, dislike, trepidation, caution, apprehension, unease and downright xenophobia as is presently being witnessed in South Africa. The good people of Biafra are historically known to be industrious and hard-working people. We are NOT looters or kleptomaniacs. We are not terrorists nor jihadists. We have no sense of belonging, patriotism, nor pride in Nigeria. We do not seek something out of the ordinary: we simply seek the restoration of Biafra, our country which as we all know was once a veritable member of the comity of nations.

GENOCIDE

You will also agree with me that apart from the Jews, Igbo people in particular and Biafrans in general are today the most traumatised and dehumanised people in the world. No other people on earth have repeatedly suffered the levels of sustained genocide and pogroms as we Biafrans. No other people have been economically decapitated and emasculated like we the people of Biafra. No other people have suffered institutional marginalisation and political exclusion as we Biafrans. No other people have been denied the benefits of citizenship and perks of nationhood as Biafrans. Ewually, no other group of people have shown the willingness to survive and resilience against all odds like we Biafrans.

These heinous crimes against the people of Biafra are well documented and calls for recourse to justice. We will continue to seek redress against the tyranical and kleptomaniac regime of Nigeria at the African Union, in the European Court of Human Rights, the United States and the International Criminal Court. Nigerian leaders who have over the years perpetrated unchecked genocide against Biafrans and have since become habitual pogromists, aiding and abating raping, maiming, mutilation and killing of unarmed civil populations with impunity and no regard for young or old, women and children, will be held accountable. The world must not allow them to keep getting away with crimes against humanity.

As you can see from the outline below, genocide against the Peoples of Biafra began long before my birth. These are instances when Biafrans have been butchered in Nigeria for no discernible reason other than the fact they are Igbo and successful.

-Jos Northern Nigeria 1945

-Asaba 1968

-Benin 1968

-Sapele 1968

-Warri 1968

-Agbor 1968

-Kano 1991

-Zangon-Kataf 1992

-Funtua 1993

-Kano 1994

-Kaduna 2000

-Kaduna 2001

-Kaduna 2002

-Christmas eve riot Jos 2010

-Madalla Christmas day bombing 201

-Kano Northern Nigeria 1953

-Kano 1980

-Maiduguri 1982

-Jimeta 1984

-Gombe 1985

-Zaria 1987

-Kaduna 1991

-Kafanchan 1991

-Bauchi 1991

-Katsina 1991

-Maiduguri 2001

-Jos 2001

-Jos 2008

-Nimbo, Enugu massacre 2016

-Awgu Enugu in 2016

-Abin 2016

-Mubi January 2012

-Biafran War 1967-70

-1966 Pogroms Northern Nigeria

-May 1967 Northern Nigeria

-Beheading of Gideon Akaluka Kano 1995

-Post-April 2011 Presidential Election: 10 Youth-Corpers & several Citizens murdered because a Christian Southerner was elected President against a Moslem Northerner.

-Aba & Afara Ukwu 2017 Operation Python Dance, and the list goes on.

Distinguished Parliamentarians, this is the 21st century. Barbarism and psychopathic dictatorships in any form or manner, especially in Africa, should not be tolerated. We are no longer in the Dark Ages; therefore, human beings, especially those charged with the governance, protection, welfare and wellbeing of others must adhere to civilised rules and norms.

Incompatible Values

Zoo Nigeria is beset by value conflicts caused by incompatible belief systems. Values are intrinsic beliefs that people use to give meaning to their lives. Values explain what is “good” or “bad,” “right” or “wrong,” “just” or “unjust” to a people. The jihadi-driven Islamic expansion currently espoused by the late Buhari regime in Nigeria is unacceptable to my people. We will die rather than be forcibly coerced or converted to Islam. The routine killing of Christian clergy and pastors, the widespread sacking and burning of Churches perpetrated by these Jihadist Fulani terrorists in line with their deceitful Taqiyya dogma, is an existential threat to our existence as a race.

You will agree with me that values are intrinsic to humans. Oppression and conquest are often commonly used to contain value conflict differentials as the ongoing Islamisation of Nigeria portends. The late Buhari regime is currently engaged in deliberately forcing Islamic values on Biafrans who are predominantly Judeo-Christians. They have accomplished this by laying exclusivist claims to state affairs and natural resources in Biafraland that sustains Nigeria. The current regime promote the Fulanisation of government and are highly intolerant of the inclusion of divergent values and belief systems. This is the prevailing state of affairs in the Zoo Nigeria today.

Distinguished Parliamentarians, you said NO to heinous killings and intolerance in Rwanda, you said NO to heinous killings and intolerance in Bosnia Herzegovina, why not Biafra?

Impostor President Jubril-Buhari A Body Double: A compromising affront to the Personae and Integrity of the Comity of Nations and those who deal with him

The faulty perception of a right – to – rule prerogative by a segment of the population has greatly compromised legitimacy and patriotism and exacerbated mutual suspicion and distrust in the Zoo Nigeria. The current highest indigene at the helm of affairs in Nigeria will answer for his criminal conspiracy, willful deceit and collusion. This is treason of the highest order for which Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is inescapably liable. IPOB also notes the ignoble and shameful conduct of the First Family, the Wife and Children of late President Mohammed Buhari in their despicable compromising acquiescence over the ghost and legacy of their late husband and father for a lascivious life and mere material gain amidst widespread poverty and impoverishment in Nigeria. Yusuf Buhari will soon tell the World how he suddenly became Africa’s fourth richest man with no known source of income. Their criminal acquiescence and culpability are also treasonable.

The concealment of the death of President Mohammed Buhari and the imposition of an impostor is an aberration in the comity of nations. IPOB affirms that this covert anomaly is heating the polity, causing widespread upheaval and oppressive insecurity and threatening the peace of the region. While we are aware of the sanctity of sovereignty of states, we nonetheless appeal to you as head of this important body, to urgently set up a Working Group to investigate this unacceptable fraud. The impostor president was contracted from Sudan by the hardline Fulani Cabal currently ruling Nigeria (Abba Kyari, Mamman Daura, Baba Gana Kingibe and Alhaji Issa Funtua) in culpable collusion with other actors in Northern Nigeria, such as the terror group Miyetti Allah Fulani Cattle Breeders Association and FUNAM the Fulani Nationalist Movement, all of whom imposed on Nigeria an alien president, an impostor; a body double from Sudan of late President Mohammed Buhari in the person of a Mr. Jubril (Junaid) al Sudani, in fraudulent replacement of late President General Muhammed Buhari who died in London in January 2017 in king’s Cross Hospital of Brain Tumor and related complications. He is presently buried in Sandi Arabia.

We request the use of your good offices to prevail on the impostor president who was contracted as a body double to eschew avarice and step aside from his corrupt – driven tenacious hold on power to allow the emergence of the democratic outcome of the popular will of the people. We implore you to urge Mr Jubril al Sudani to relinquish power and return to his homeland of Sudan to avoid what is in essence avoidable catastrophic implosion of Nigeria.

A Nation of Kleptocrats and Depraved Leaders

Where not restrained as in Nigeria, systemic corruption and kleptocracy degenerate to impunity and the despotic monopoly of government as commonly expressed by the Muslim Fulani. The inability of the Zoo Nigerian State to build an inclusive, consensual union of true Federalism that caters for all interests fairly and meritoriously in a transparent, just and equitable manner has eluded Nigeria since its inception. You are all aware that the present crop of Ministers were all previously charged with hefty laundering of state funds by the highly compromised EFCC now a witch-hunting agency of the ruling APC Cabal. Since Nigeria’s return to civil rule, elected politicians at the centre have failed to emplace a sincere approach to nation-building and inclusion.

We Biafrans decry the long-standing practice of ex-military now turned politicians and their civilian collaborators who have denied us development, looted our treasury dry and turned the legislatures into Sleeping Chambers and the Judiciary the most corrupt and compromised organ of government. Here you are today, committed Members of the European Parliament, seated and listening with rapt attention to make the world a safer and better place for us all. In Nigeria, your peers are the highest paid legislature in the world with nothing to show for it. We Biafrans will have no more of this. We seek to emplace a merit-based society based on rule of law. We deserve a better destiny and country for ourselves, our children and our generations yet unborn.

Economic Marginalization

Having been essentially marginalised from mainstream governance, we turned our energies to trade and the informal sectors of the economy where we again excelled despite the hostility and acrimony of government and a civil war which robbed and dispossessed every Biafran family.

This famous saying by Ayn Rand encapsulates it all.

“When you see that trading is done, not by consent, but by compulsion – when you see that in order to produce, you need to obtain permission from men who produce nothing – when you see that money is flowing to those who deal, not in goods, but in favors – when you see that men get richer by graft and by pull than by work, and your laws don’t protect you against them, but protect them against you – when you see corruption being rewarded and honesty becoming a self-sacrifice – you may know that your society is doomed”.

Nigeria’s endemic instability is due to an inherent incompatibility of values between its indigenous ethnic nationalities and a continuing desperate stranglehold to the faulty colonial status quo by a ruling PARASITIC Muslim elite manipulated and dominated by an ethnic nationality which is of origin not indigenous to Nigeria. The Jubril-Buhari Administration cannot hide its hostility and sectional discrimination against other ethnic nationalities that are not from his northern part of the country. In October 2017, the President of the World Bank, Mr Jim Yong Kim revealed that ‘President Buhari’ informed the World Bank to concentrate projects in the North of Nigeria. We say no to such a country.

Institutional Injustice

The decapitation of Biafrans in Zoo Nigeria is of an imminent and cyclical nature as no modicum of protection exists. We are always on edge and beset with uncertainty of an imminent pogrom, hence our deep yearning for a secure homeland – Biafra.

RUGA Policy and the National Waterways &

Official Discrimination in the Education Sector

•

It can be said thst Biafraland is at present under economic blockade and military occupation. Eastern sea ports and airports are not functioning. As massive as Nigeria is, there are only three functioning international airports. One in the Western Region (LAGOS) and two in the Northern region (Abuja & Kano). It means any Biafran wanting to travel outside Nigeria or visitors attempting to visit other parts of the world must first travel several kilometres to Abuja or Lagos or Kano. Can you imagine the British Government compelling all Scotts as a matter of official policy to travel to London if they wish to board an international flight? Beside lopsided infrastructural developments, political appointment etc there are officially sanctioned descrimination against Biafrans from infant. Entrance Exams into reputable secondary schools are rigged against Biafran children. Entrance scores for all provinces of Biafra is considerably high when compared with the Northern and Western regions. For example, Entrance cut off marks for Anambra and Abia provinces is 139 ahead of better developed Lagos and Abuja. Candidates from core Northern provinces are expected to score about 30 or less to secure a place in the same school. A Nigerian Federal High Court has since ruled that this practice is descriminatory therefore unlawful, but the Nigerian Government has bluntly refused to obey the order of the court till date.

Cleansing Demography Alteration and Election Rigging Scheme

The RUGA Policy of Nigeria is driven by a strong undertone of radical political Islam. Its clandestine objective is to emplace a demography alteration scheme aimed at covertly creating a homeland for the terrorist jihadist Fulani for the perpetual domination of Nigeria’s political space. The policy seeks to displace and dilute indigenous peoples from their God-given territory and replace them with alien ethnic jihadists who will annex their lands. This is a new form of apartheid. The obnoxious National Waterways Bill is nothing, but a land grabbing scheme aimed at dispossessing the originality and entitlement of indigenous riverine Judeo- Christian communities of their ancestral lands. As we speak, hordes of nefarious Fulani nomads are flown in twice daily from desert Sahelian counties into Aminu Kano International Airport Kano for distribution across Judeo-Christian communities in the South. This is unacceptable. The truth is that Nigeria as a state has broken down irretrievably.

Militarization and loss of basic Freedoms

We want a stop to the militarisation of Biafran land by Nigerian soldiers, their routine predatory extortion from innocent unarmed citizens and the on-going genocide and looming pogrom that will make Rwanda a child’s play. These plans are couched in a series of deadly unconstitutional military incursions in the name of operation “Python Dance” which is a cover for the routine extermination of innocent Biafran youths by the Nigerian Army.

The well known and continued killings of Biafrans by the well trained and well-armed Fulani people masquerading as “Fulani herdsmen” with government of the day turning blind eyes and saying nothing continues unabated. In Nigeria they reward the terrorist herdsmen with billions of Naira while odepriving Biafraland of much needed development. Three Months ago, five Christians were sentenced to death by hanging for killing a Fulani terrorist herdsman that was an obvious threat to their community, but no single Fulani herdsman has been arrested by security agencies let alone imprisoning any. Nigeria no longer have a democracy what it has is the worst form of legitimised banditry on an industrial scale. We have lost the right to protest against impunity. Added to the above are the big questions begging for answers. Who is funding and equipping the Fulani terrorists in Nigeria? And more importantly, who is shielding these insurgents from prosecution?

• This is why the Nigerian Christian Elders Forum went to the British Parliament with a complaint of a threat towards the disintegration of Nigeria.

• The recent report of the UN Rapporteur Agnes Callamard will corroborate these pleadings

• Unbridled Migration and Xenophobia

• Deliberately ostracising Biafrans from holding any strategic positions from Presidency to Service Chiefs and in the State Security Services for almost fifty years since after the first genocide against Biafra.

• The systematic and planned destruction of Biafraland through exploitation of crude oil in Biafra land and leaving Biafrans with polluted land and sea depriving them of their means of livelihood resulting in the killings and restiveness in the Niger Delta area of Biafra

• Economic emasculation that majority of well-educated Biafrans, professionals, skilled workers, small businesses etc. The consequences of which is the forced exodus of Biafran youths mainly to Europe, the United States and Canada to seek greener pastures. The attendant death from crossing the desert, the dehumanising treatment in Libya and the drownings in the Mediterranean Sea has continued to hunt and pain my soul and fuel my passion for the struggle to liberate my people.

• Infrastructural deprivation resulting in the wanton deaths on our so-called “roads”, avoidable and preventable deaths due to lack of hospitals while the corruptly enriched Nigerian will have their children overseas and those in Nigeria flown abroad for treatment and other necessities of life as the need arises. Most pathetic and demoralising is the late President of Nigeria that did not deem it necessary to care for his people but at the slightest of ill health will jettison everything and run to London with presidential jet for treatment.

• Reign of terror and impunity shows no sign of slowing down. It is on record that the current fake President and his cohorts visit people and in particular Biafrans with much unprecedented terror. In the history of Nigeria, there has been no government that has so blatantly disregarded the rule of law and incarcerates people with dissenting opinions like this present cabal.

•

It is permissible in Islam “Taqiyya”, for a Muslim to lie, especially to non-Muslims, to safeguard Muslim interests or to protect Islam. This principle has now been implanted in the Islamic dominated Federal Government of Nigeria. Due to political patronage, Christians in the Buhari Administration row subscribe to Taqiyya. The Vice President of Nigeria, a Pastor, routinely covers up the persecution of Christians as well as the genocide ongoing in Nigeria. The Vice President of Nigeria was in the United States a while ago where he made inaccurate, false statements in gross denial of reality. “A former Acting Assistant U.S. Secretary of Defense, Mr Frank Gaffney accused Nigeria’s Vice President of “shamelessly” lying about the killings of Christians in Nigeria. …

• The Nigerian Christian Elders’ Forum made the following observation:

In a 154-page Research Report conducted by Arne Mulder in 2015, the researcher affirmed that over 13,000 Christian places of worship (Churches) have been destroyed in Northern Nigeria as at December 2014. Under what condition do Muslim insurgents destroy Churches if not Jihad? On February 4, 2017, the United States Congress affirmed that the most dangerous nation on earth for anyone to be a Christian is Nigeria. The implication is that Nigerian Christians have become endangered species in a country in which they constitute over 50% of the population.

• Global Index on Terror

According to the Global Index on Terror, the first and fourth most terrible Islamic Terrorist organisations in the world operate in Nigeria. Boko Haram is first while the Fulani Herdsmen is fourth. If these terror organisations are not fighting Jihad, what then are they doing in Nigeria? Under the present administration, every key and sensitive position in National Security is held by Muslims from the North, in outright violation of Section 14 (3) of the so called unitary 1999 Constitution.

• Also early in the life of this administration, we recall that more than 95 per cent of senior army officers retired from the Military were Christians. In NNPC, only recently, more than 95 per cent of the new appointments into senior management positions are Northern Muslims. Yet the North produces no oil.

• Despite unconstitutionally appropriating all security positions to the Muslim North, the Fulani Herdsmen operate with impunity in mostly Judeo-Christian areas, killing, maiming, raping and destroying without any arrest, without any prosecution.

• We recall that in 2011 in Harvard, the USA, his eminence the Sultan of Sokoto who is also the President of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, was reported to have said during a public function, “I do not recognize any Nigerian Constitution and the only Constitution I recognize is the Koran” By virtue of Section 38 (1), the Constitution guarantees freedom of Religious conviction while Sharia through its law of “Ridda” forbids it with capital punishment. It is clear there is a huge conflict between the Democratic values of the Constitution of Nigeria and Sharia in the 1999 Constitution.

• The Late Justice Mohammed Bello said, at a lecture in Kaduna, “Section 38 (1) of the Constitution ensures for every person the right to freedom of thought, conscience, and religion, including freedom to change his religion or belief, whereas under Sharia, “ridda” is inconsistent with Section 38 (1) and by virtue of Section 1 is unconstitutional” Therefore, when the President of the Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs said in a foreign land (which is in itself a treasonable statement) that he does not believe in the Nigerian Constitution (which guarantees freedom of religious conviction), but he believes only in the Koran (which forbids freedom of worship through Sharia’s “ridda”), the statement of the Sultan is an endorsement of Jihad?

• What IPOB Demands

• In the face of all these and more IPOB asks that the EU help to replicate in Nigeria what President George Bush did in Sudan by having a five-year window period that preceded the plebiscite that led to the division of South Sudan and Sudan.

• Demilitarisation of Biafran land

• The global Community has a right to know who is at the helm of affairs in Nigeria as a member of the Comity of Nations. We ask that the EU take measures to ascertain the true identity of the fake Nigerian president.

As a prelude to our quest for autonomy and self-rule in Nigeria within the ambit of international law, democracy and popular demand, we seek a return from and abrogation of the present 1999 Constitution imposed by the Military; to the only democratic Constitution Nigeria has ever known, the 1963 Independence Constitution and a plebiscite for the Peoples of Biafra.

As a global leader of repute, we look up to you to listen to our appeal and believe in line with the universal tenets of democracy and peace, that you will listen and uphold the need and righteousness of our request. As Leaders of the peace-loving Peoples of Biafra, we remain available for further discussions and engagement on this very important matter.

Thank you