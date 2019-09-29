The Nigerian Army Guards Brigade has urged the public not to panic over movement for firing of field artillery guns during the 2019 Independence Anniversary Parade.

 

The Army gave the assurance in a statement by Capt. Haruna Tagwai, Assistant Director, Army Public Relations, on Saturday in Abuja.

 

Tagwai said the 59th Independence Day Anniversary Parade was scheduled for Oct. 1 at the Fore Court of the Presidential Villa Abuja.

 

“As part of the ceremonial activities for the anniversary, there would also be traditional firing of Artillery Gun salute during the occasion.

 

“Members of the public especially those living within Asokoro, Maitama and its environs are hereby alerted.

 

“They are urged not to panic on hearing sound of firing of weapons during the aforementioned period,” he said.

