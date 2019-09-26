A Federal High Court in Yola on Thursday sentenced a former Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Chairman, Binanu Esthon and Magistrate Shehu Mustapha, to three years in prison each for fraud.
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) charged Esthon and Mustapha with seven counts bordering on fraud in before 2015.
Delivering judgment, Justice Bilkisu Aliyu, held that the convicts were sentenced for stealing and defrauding 502 retired staff of the Stirling Civil Engineering Nigeria limited in Adamawa in 2007 of N67 million.
She held that the three years sentence was the maximum punishment provided for the offence of criminal conversion by Section 390 of the Criminal Code Act Cap. C38 LFN 2004. and demand for the amendment.
She ordered the EFCC to take urgent steps to recover the money for on ward payment to the retired workers.
Reacting to the judgment, EFCC counsel, Mr Ahmad Muntaka, said justice has taken it course in the trial.