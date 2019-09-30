Press Release

The most wanted notorious kidnapper from Egamini Rundele, in Emohua LGA, Ekweme Brown Ike ,aka LUCIFER has been killed by Men of the Operation STING, in a STING  Operation led by the Commander, Acp Shem Evans.

He is  responsible for all the kidnappings and hijack of Commercial Buses on the Ndele axis of the East/West Road.

The entire Rundele Community has  thrown into a wild jubilation as a result of his death.

Meanwhile, efforts are on to arrest his Confederates in crime.

Promising to keep you updated.

Dsp Nnamdi Omoni (PPRO RVS)

Share on Facebook
Tweet
Follow us

PREVIOUS ARTICLE

Stop Politicizing Anambra’s Security – Commissioner for Information

NEXT ARTICLE

Presidential Amnesty Programme: Fishing Boat Contract, Smear Campaign And Matters Arising

Related Post

APC, Buhari Desperate to Retain Power To Conceal Corruption – PDP

APC, Buhari Desperate to Retain Power To Conceal Corruption – PDP
/ Apr 29
“I Never Said FG Doesn’t Know Who Will Sign 2017 Budget” – Minister

“I Never Said FG Doesn’t Know Who Will Sign 2017 Budget” – Minister
/ May 17
Press Release by Grassroot Politicians of Nigeria: Nuhu Ribadu’s Numerous Contradictions

Press Release by Grassroot Politicians of Nigeria: Nuhu Ribadu’s Numerous Contradictions
/ Oct 10
NDLEA Confiscates 240 Million Naira Drugs At MMIA

NDLEA Confiscates 240 Million Naira Drugs At MMIA
/ Apr 12

Leave a Reply

  • (not be published)