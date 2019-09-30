Press Release
The most wanted notorious kidnapper from Egamini Rundele, in Emohua LGA, Ekweme Brown Ike ,aka LUCIFER has been killed by Men of the Operation STING, in a STING Operation led by the Commander, Acp Shem Evans.
He is responsible for all the kidnappings and hijack of Commercial Buses on the Ndele axis of the East/West Road.
The entire Rundele Community has thrown into a wild jubilation as a result of his death.
Meanwhile, efforts are on to arrest his Confederates in crime.
Promising to keep you updated.
Dsp Nnamdi Omoni (PPRO RVS)