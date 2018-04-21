DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Your Acceptance To Work With Buhari A Betrayal – Anambra Bizman Tells Keyamo

By Nedum Noble

An Anambra businessman, Bobby Uzochukwu has accused Mr. Festus Keyamo, SAN, of betraying him by accepting to serve as the spokesman of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 general elections.

Keyamo who was recently appointed the Director, Strategic Communications for President Buhari’s presidential campaign, was the counsel for a defendant in the August 6 killings at St Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra State.

The SAN was allegedly attacked by Uzochukwu at the premises of the Anambra State Federal High Court, Awka, while addressing newsmen at the court complex, calling him unprintable names.

The press sessions, however ended abruptly, following the attack as the Senior Advocate entered his car and zoomed off.

The businessman, who was still fuming with rage, said he would have done ‘worst things’ if the legal practitioner had stayed back.

“I know Keyamo. He’s my friend. I was surprised when I heard that he accepted to to serve Buhari. This is betrayal of the highest order.

“We has thought Keyamo would replace the late Gani; but see what he has done, consenting to serve somebody who has no interest of the people at heart.

” I would have done more things on him this afternoon, but as you can see he ran away,” he said.