[Video] Sen. Obiorah On The Run As IGP Orders Arrest – Declared Wanted

Information reaching 247ureports.com indicates that the embattled Senator Ikechukwu Obiorah has escaped arrest by the whiskers as the police officers dispatched by the Inspector General of Police [IGP] arrived his residence in Asokoro, Abuja today’s morning to effect an arrest.

The IGP had ordered the arrest of the former Senator following his fraudulent activities with his cohorts Adewumi Ogunsanya [DSTV Boss] over attempt at acquiring properties belonging to Daily Times, and illegal use of police action to arrest management staff of Folio Communication. The action of arson against Daily Times properties was part of the reason for the arrest order.

Senator Obiorah was tipped off by a mole within the IGP’s office of the arrest order. The police officers were already en route to his house to effect the arrest when Obiorah exited his house compound through the back gate on foot disguised as a woman, according to a source.

The IGP also ordered full investigation of DIG Hycent Dagala, ACP Njoku, SP Elizabeth Eze for their role in the illegal arrest and supervision of arson.

Senator Obiorah has been declared wanted.

