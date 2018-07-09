DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Trouble In Kano Guber: Kwankwaso, Sanusi Rejects Ganduje, Endorses Deputy Gov

The immediate-past governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso has intensified his plot to frustrate the second-term ambition of President Muhammadu Buhari and unseat Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, with the latest endorsement of Kano state Deputy Governor, Prof. Hafiz Abubakar to run against Ganduje in the 2019 gubernatorial election.

Investigations by our Correspondent revealed that this plot has been on for a long time as the Kano Deputy Governor has continued to pay his loyalty to Kwankwaso, despite the political rift between Kwankwaso and his boss.

An insider who craved anonymity said the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11, “is very much aware of what is happening and he played active role in the meeting held in London on Thursday.”

The Source also revealed that, “Prof. Hafiz has been having a series of meetings with the Emir of Kano, perfecting plans on how to topple Governor Ganduje in 2019.”

It is also believed that Emir Sanusi’s role in the plot is to pay back to Senator Kwankwaso who facilitated his ascension to the Kano throne.

“The aim of that meeting was basically to put finishing touches to the plot orchestrated to ensure the downfall of President Buhari and Governor Ganduje in the 2019 general election, particularly in Kano,” the source revealed.

According to the source, the meeting was held shortly after Prof. Hafiz was conferred with Honorary doctorate degree of Science by the University of Reading, London.

He named those who attended the meeting to include the Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi 11, immediate-past governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Adamu Mua’zu, Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), Dr. Abdullahi Baffa Bichi, Executive Secretary of National University Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed, Vice Chancellor of Bayero University Kano (BUK), Prof. Muhammad Yahuza Bello, as well as Prof. Hafiz who was the centre of the discussion.

It was learnt that Kwankwaso, the converner of the meeting, took time to disparage President Buhari and Ganduje before his audience, leaving no stone un-turned to convince them on the reason why Buhari and Ganduje should not be allowed to retain their positions in 2019.

The source added that, “Kwankwaso also used the occasion to endorse Prof. Hafiz as a governorship candidate in the 2019 gubernatorial election.

“The idea is to use Prof. Hafiz to humiliate Ganduje. It is a vengeful mission and Kwankwaso, by his disposition at that meeting, is ready to do everything to ensure that the plot is successfully executed.”

It could be recalled that few months ago, Prof. Hafiz openly declared that he was not prepared to re-contest as a running-mate to Governor Ganduje in the 2019 gubernatorial election.

For quite sometime, there has been smoldering Cold War between Ganduje and his Deputy, who many believe has not been loyal to his boss.

There are also allegations by Ganduje loyalists that Prof. Hafiz has been secretly romancing with Kwankwaso and the Kwankwasiyya political group which has declared total war against Ganduje’s 2019 re-election project.