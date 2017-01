…No, I remain senate leader – Ndume

The All Progressives Congress members of the Senate have removed Ali Ndume as their leader even as they finally succumbed to the initial wish the party national leader Bola Ahmed Tinubu by appointed Senator Ahmed Lawan as the substantive Senate Leader.

The development was conveyed by Senate President Bukola Saraki who read a letter sent to him by the caucus.

The caucus elected to replace Mr. Ndume with Ahmed Lawan, their letter read by Mr. Saraki said.

The development sets ground for effective removal of Mr. Ndume as Senate Leader.

Addressing journalists, however, after the Senate’s plenary, Mr. Ndume insisted that he remain the leader, adding that the decision of the caucus to remove him as leader shocked him.

He said he was oblivious of what led to the decision or where the meeting was held to remove him.

Mr. Ndume’s predicament may be connected with the indictment of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Babachir Lawal, and the rejection of Ibrahim Magu as EFCC Chairman by the Senate.

Mr. Ndume had claimed the Senate neither rejected nor indicted the officials, prompting a counter reaction by the Senate’s spokesperson, Aliyu Abdullahi.

Following the decision of the APC caucus to effect leadership change, Mr. Saraki may announce Mr. Lawan as the new Senate Leader at the next sitting of the legislators.