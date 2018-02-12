Published On: Mon, Feb 12th, 2018

Speaker Dogara Offers Free Medical Treatments To 50,000 Patients In Bauchi

DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

247ureports Android Mobile Application 247ureports Apple Mobile Application

Speaker Dogara Offers Free Medical Treatments To 50,000 Patients In Bauchi

Speaker Dogara Offers Free Medical Treatments To 50,000 Patients In Bauchi

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

… As doctors separate  Conjoined twins 

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has commenced  his annual medical outreach  offering free medical services to over 50,000 patients in Bauchi State.

A team of medical doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and surgeons have started attending to hundreds of patients who turn out for different medical needs.

The doctors successfully separated conjoined twins on Monday and the programme will continue for the next  five days at the  Trauma centre of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital,  Bauchi.

Other services being provided include outpatient consultations, medical check up with free drugs, ultrasound scanning, reading glasses and cataract operations, laboratory tests such as diabetes, hepatitis, HIV/AIDS,  and gynecological surgeries and public health education on hygiene, malaria,TB,HIV/AIDS and Lassa fever among others.

This is third time in two years the Speaker is conducting free medical outreach in Bauchi which attracted people from neighboring Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Yobe, Gombe and Adamawa states.

Turaki Hassan

Special Adviser (Media & Public Affairs )

About the Author

-

Leave a comment

XHTML: You can use these html tags: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Pin It