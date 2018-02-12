DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Speaker Dogara Offers Free Medical Treatments To 50,000 Patients In Bauchi

… As doctors separate Conjoined twins

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara has commenced his annual medical outreach offering free medical services to over 50,000 patients in Bauchi State.

A team of medical doctors, nurses, laboratory technicians and surgeons have started attending to hundreds of patients who turn out for different medical needs.

The doctors successfully separated conjoined twins on Monday and the programme will continue for the next five days at the Trauma centre of Abubakar Tafawa Balewa University Teaching Hospital, Bauchi.

Other services being provided include outpatient consultations, medical check up with free drugs, ultrasound scanning, reading glasses and cataract operations, laboratory tests such as diabetes, hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, and gynecological surgeries and public health education on hygiene, malaria,TB,HIV/AIDS and Lassa fever among others.

This is third time in two years the Speaker is conducting free medical outreach in Bauchi which attracted people from neighboring Kano, Kaduna, Plateau, Yobe, Gombe and Adamawa states.

Turaki Hassan

Special Adviser (Media & Public Affairs )