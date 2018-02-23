DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

South-South Leaders To Oyegun’s Critics; Do Not Quake Or Doubt About APC’s Victory In 2019

South-South leaders on Thursday described the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun as one of the splendid examples of African politics.

“Chief John Odigie-Oyegun is very democratic in his way of life. He is working hard to entrench internal democracy, the rule of law and respect for human dignity in the ruling party” the leaders said.

They also condemned the Vice Chairman of APC Central Senatorial District, Cross River State, Hon Cletus Obun for his careless statements, warning him to be mindful of his actions.

“Oyegun is not fueling crisis in APC, Cross River Chapter” the leaders insist.

At a meeting in Calabar, the leaders appealed to Oyegun not to be deflected from his goal because of the actions of some irresponsible elements.

“Men and women without appreciation for the contribution of Oyegun to the growth of the ruling party are content to criticize this honest politician without deep thought about his leadership style and the onerous duty of managing a ruling party.”

The leaders praised Oyegun for showing Nigerians, particularly APC members the way to true democracy.

“The anti-Oyegun protesters blundered when they decided to describe the national chairman as a big threat to Buhari’s second term agenda. Most of Oyegun’s critics are poorly informed about the system of party government in Nigeria. Timi Frank, Charles Idahosa and others are only interested in petty and inglorious issues” the leaders said.

A statement by the chairman of South- South Front (SSF), Chief John Harry said the leaders commended the national chairman of the ruling party for giving worthy account of himself, shaping the course of Nigeria’s history, advancing the interests of APC members, resisting forces which are inconsistent with democratic principles and inculcating in APC members a sense of oneness.

“Let Oyegun be judged fairly. APC is better organized than the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), Labour Party (LP) and others. Even acknowledged authorities in the field of politics and government recognize the efforts of Odigie-Oyegun in the unity and progress of the ruling party.”

The leaders urged critics of the national chairman to stop beating a tom-tom drum of alleged corruption and threat to Buhari’s second term bid.

“In any political society, there must be conflict of views and clash of opinions on a large range of issues. APC is a key to the solution of the Nigerian problem. The APC policy is the best suited for the political advancement of Nigeria. Chief Odigie-Oyegun is working vigorously for the success of the ruling party.” the leaders said.

“The eyes of the world are on APC. Let us not quake or doubt about APC winning the 2019 general elections” the leaders added.