Information reaching 247ureports.com from sources within the national assembly reveal that a peace meeting between the Governor of Kaduna State, Malam Nasiru El Rufai and the Senator representing a district in Kaduna State, Comrade Shehu Sani was held at a secret location against the backdrop of defections out of the All Progressive Congress [APC] into the Peoples Democratic Party [PDP].

The peace meeting according to our source was put together by the national chairman of the APC, Adams Oshiomole in attempts to forestall what appears an ongoing battle between the Senator and the Governor.

The two political leaders had been at loggerheads dating back to 2015 shortly following the general election. The friction is believed to have caused the near exit of the Senator from the APC. It took the intervention of some APC chieftains to halt the exit of the Senator.

The national chairman of the APC who currently finds himself battling against a storm of defections and near collapse of the party as a runner to the presidential election, upped to face the problems piece by piece. He was quick to seek audience with the aggrieved Senator. He successfully organized for a closed door discussions between the Senator and the Governor.

247ureports.com is not privy to the details of the closed door discussions but our source indicated “it was a success” for the APC.

It can be recalled the Senate was among the list of senator alleged to have engaged in arming political thugs with dangerous weapons to commit political violence. Senator Sani’s case remains pending in court.