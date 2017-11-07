Sarkodie, Becca Grab 4syte Nominations

Now in its 9th year, the awards body recognises and honours music videos featuring Ghanaian artists, taking into account the many parts that have to cohere to produce a visual representation of a song.

This year the list of nominees is dotted with names of popular artists from the west African country. Rapper Sarkodie sits at the top of the list with nine nominations. Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Captain Planet show up six times. Songstress Becca has six nominations, while the duo R2Bees are nominated five times.

Consequently, more than one of these artists are in competition in many categories, making the voting process a tough one for fans who, according to the rules, have the power of selection.

Although Sarkodie might have been expected to overwhelm the list of nominees having released six videos in one day to promote his The Highest album, only two of his own videos—‘Come to Me’ with Bobii Lewis and ‘Overdose’ with Jesse Jagz—receive more than a single nomination. The others are from his appearance on songs by such artists as Fancy Gadam and Jayso.

While male artists are all over the 4Syte list, women are represented in the Best Female Video category which sees such acts as Efya, Mzvee and Ebony up against each other. The Best African Act Video recognises achievements by non-Ghanaian artists, with Nigerian acts filling four out of the seven positions. Patoranking, Mr Eazi, Mayorkun and Olamide are up against Nasty C, Diamond Platnumz and Toofan.