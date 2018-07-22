DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

rAPC: 5 Govs, 30 Senators, 135 Reps Members To Dump APC On Thursday

…As Frank says promises of oil well, automatic tickets won’t stop leaders

The immediate past Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Comrade Timi Frank, has said that the promises of oil well and automatic tickets to some leaders of rAPC by the presidency won’t stop their planned defection in matter of days.

Frank, who is also a prominent member of rAPC expressed surprised that “the leadership of APC and the presidency could result to begging and making promises of juicy positions, automatic tickets, including oil well to some of our leaders.”

He, however declared that about five governors, 30 serving Senators and 135 House of Representatives members will all dump APC in a matter of days, assuring that there is no going back in their plan to stand by Nigerians who have asked them to leave.

In a statement the former APC spokesman signed in Abuja on Sunday, he said the move to retain the support of rAPC members and leaders by the presidency was coming too late, wondering what has changed if the party could not fulfil it promises in the last three years.

“In a matter of days Nigerians will have cause to celebrate our final exit from party of killings, poverty and propaganda to join hands with real progressive group in the country.”

According to Frank, all the latest moves by President Muhammadu Buhari and the leadership of APC to persuade the leaders of rAPC are all efforts in futility.

“The same people that could not respect the agreement we had in the last three years are now begging, promising heaven and earth to our leaders. In deception, they have failed to realize that Nigerians now know their true colour. They are much talked about integrity is a delusion, they are wolfs in sheep’s cloth.

“Our plan to reject them and their party is not for personal gain. It is primarily to team up with real progressive group to rescue the country from the current handlers who rejoice when Nigerians are killed in their number, who value lives of cows to Nigerians and religiously persecute opposition members in the name of fighting corruption.

“In 2019 general elections, Nigerians have come to know that a vote for the APC will mean a vote for hardship, oppression, insecurity and unemployment. We are teaming up to ensure an end to visionless leadership of the current APC government and because our leaders in rAPC are men and women of honor, there is no going back in our plan to join forces in rescue Nigeria from incompetent APC leadership.”

While calling on the leaders of rAPC not to give in to pressure, the Bayelsa born politician warned that supporting re-election bid of President Buhari is as good as giving consent to be jailed in nearest future.