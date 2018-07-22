DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

State House Press Release

President Buhari Condoles With Victims Of Jos Market Fire

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent heartfelt commiserations to the victims of the Jos market fire which destroyed more than 200 shops.

The President said he was “devastated by the scale of economic losses suffered by hard working and ordinary Nigerians who believe in self-reliance to support themselves.”

According to him, “trading and agriculture remain the mainstay of these hard working businessmen and women and every democratic leader would genuinely feel the pains of the victims of this fire disaster.”

“With profound sense of empathy, I am touched by the large scale economic losses suffered by the victims of this fire disaster. The role of these enterprising Nigerians in the economy of our country cannot be underestimated,” the President added.

President Buhari said he was worried that the latest fire disaster at the Jos market was the third in less than 10 years.

“As you count your losses, I send you my heartfelt commiserations over this devastating disaster. I am confident that your enterprising spirit would help you rebuild your lives. May God replenish you with more prosperity,” he said.

The President also appealed to the local authorities concerned to take every necessary measure to forestall frequent fire incidents.

He said the incidents were taking a heavy toll on people’s means of livelihood and the intervention of all three tiers of government would go a long way to alleviating the hardships.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)