Police IG Snubs Senate Invitation

The Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Failed to honour the invitation given to him to appear before them an explain himself over the killings going on in the country as well as the circumstances surrounding the travails of the Kogi Senator, Dino Melaye.

Following an order 17 of Senate rules moved by the Deputy Senate Leader, Bala Ibn’Na’allah, the nonappearance of the IGP became clear.

“Mr President, the IGP is not here. This afternoon, the Special Adviser to the President on National Assembly matters told me that the IGP has travelled to Bauchi with President Buhari,” Mr Na’Allah informed the chamber.

Senate President, Bukola Saraki asked the Chairman of Senate Committee on Police Affairs, Abu Ibrahim to explain what happened to the invitation of IGP.

Mr Ibrahim said, the IGP has sent his DIG operations, but Mr Saraki declined, saying it is IGP that was invited.

“Did we invite the DIG or IGP?,” Mr Saraki asked.

Senators who spoke were unanimous that the IGP lacked respect for the senate.

One of the senators, Sam Egwu, insisted that the IGP was supposed to have written to the senate that he would not be available, saying such wouldn’t generated anger from the lawmakers.

Senate president said the IGP has no respect for democratic institution and wondered the way he conducts his responsibility with regards to killings in the country.

Senate resolved that he appears on Wednesday next week, before the senate to explain the security situation in the country.