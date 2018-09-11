PDP Presidential Primary To Hold Oct. 5 and 6, 2018
September 11, 2018
Press Statement
PDP Presidential Primary To Hold Oct. 5 and 6, 2018
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its Presidential primary and
National Convention still hold on Friday October 5 to Saturday, October
6, 2018 as earlier scheduled.
In the same vein, the party’s governorship primary across the states of
the federation holds on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.
This will be preceded by senatorial primary on Friday, September 28,
while House of Representatives primary will hold on Sunday, September
30, 2018.
The party had also approved Tuesday October 2, 2018 for House of
Assembly primary across the states of the federation.
This clarification is sequel to enquiries from the public and vast
majority of Nigerians who are now rallying on the platform of our
repositioned PDP to vote out the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All
Progressives Congress (APC) and return our nation to the path of
national cohesion and economic prosperity, come 2019.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary