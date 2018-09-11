DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

September 11, 2018

Press Statement

PDP Presidential Primary To Hold Oct. 5 and 6, 2018

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) says its Presidential primary and

National Convention still hold on Friday October 5 to Saturday, October

6, 2018 as earlier scheduled.

In the same vein, the party’s governorship primary across the states of

the federation holds on Wednesday, September 26, 2018.

This will be preceded by senatorial primary on Friday, September 28,

while House of Representatives primary will hold on Sunday, September

30, 2018.

The party had also approved Tuesday October 2, 2018 for House of

Assembly primary across the states of the federation.

This clarification is sequel to enquiries from the public and vast

majority of Nigerians who are now rallying on the platform of our

repositioned PDP to vote out the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All

Progressives Congress (APC) and return our nation to the path of

national cohesion and economic prosperity, come 2019.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary