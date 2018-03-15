DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

Ozubulu Massacre: Deceased Wives Storm Police Headquarters, Demand Justice

Should Buhari Sack Magu Of EFCC Yes

No View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

By Nedum Noble

Wives of victims of August 6, 2017 killings at St Philip’s Catholic Church, Ozubulu, Anambra State, on Wednesday, staged a peaceful protest at the state police headquarters over the delay in bringing the perpetrators to book.

The widows demanded justice over the killings in the community.

Speaking through their leader, Mrs. Nonye Onwuzulike, the women raised alarm over the alleged threats on the witnesses in the matter by unknown persons across the globe.

“We want to call the attention of the police that witnesses in the matter are being threatened by unknown persons across the globe,” they decried.

Responding, the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Garba Umar, assured the people of Ozubulu that those involved in the killings must be punished.

He disclosed that men of the Nigerian Police Force have trailed some suspects of the dastardly act to South Africa.

Umar added that the Federal Government, in conjunction with the Police, was working in tandem with the South African government in making sure that justice was done on the issue.

Umar pledged the Command’s readiness to deal with anybody who wanted to foment trouble in the area, assuring adequate protection of witnesses involved in the case.

“We are resolute, we are determined, we must make sure the community and its people are protected and we must go after anyone involved in this case, no matter how connected the person is,” he said.

The commissioner asked the people to go about their normal business, maintaining that there was no cause for alarm.