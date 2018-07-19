DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

Now Available On:

“Over 20 Bullets Holes On My Jeep” – Dino Melaye

Was Ekiti Guber Rigged? Yes

No

I Don't Know View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

The Senator representing the people of Kogi West senatorial constituency, Senator Dino Melaye has reportedly escaped a close call with suspected assassins who had attended abducting the Senator earlier today as he commissioned some of the projects he had attracted to Kogi West constituency.

Senator Dino Melaye who have had a running duel with the State governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello – had visited the state of Kogi to commissioning project – against threats by unknown actors threatening that the Senator should not visit the state to commission any projects. Senator Dino Melaye who made public the threats – defied the warnings and proceeded to the constituency for the commissioning earlier today [July 19, 2018].

It was shortly following the commissioning that men dressed in police uniforms in jeeps and hilux vans ambushed the Senator. Shots were fired. The whereabouts of the Senator was not certain. His aides were not aware of the whereabouts of the Senator. It was not clear if the Senator had been abducted.

But the Senator cleared the air in a tweet he wrote about 7pm. He wrote “I thank God for spearing my life once again. Over 20 bullets holes on my jeep. Combination of police,SARS and military. God i thank you.”

–

Stay tuned