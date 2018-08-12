Oshiomhole Is Exhibiting Thug Mentality – PDP
August 12, 2018
Press Statement
…Says Senate Leadership Not Party Positions
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the factional National
Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole
stop his obsession to change the leadership of the Senate, as such is
completely out of his reach.
The party counsels Oshiomhole to stop his childish tantrums and get
educated on the fact that the positions of the Senate President and
that of Deputy Senate President do not belong to political parties but
to Nigerians, who elect persons into the seats through their elected
representatives in the Senate.
Mr. Oshiomhole should also stop exposing his
ignorance in thinking that the Senate leadership can be changed by his
inconsequential
orders as a factional chairman of a political party, when the law is
settled that such power is vested only on the two-third votes,
representing
73 of the 109 senators.
We know that Oshiomhole is under intense pressure from the Presidency to
overheat the polity, distract the National Assembly members and make as
much effort to cause a constitutional crisis in the country, having
realized that they cannot win the 2019 general elections.
However, the PDP strongly cautions these desperate power grabbers to
note that their actions have unlimited capacity to destroy our
democracy.
Nigerians have noted that since his imposition as the factional Chairman
of the APC, Mr. Oshiomhole, has done nothing but spewing hate
speeches and officially introducing a thug mentality into the polity,
while causing confusion in every sector of our national life, including
the Federal Executive Council, the security system, our legislature as
well as in his dysfunctional APC, which as an
undertaker, he is finally set to bury.
Since Oshiomhole assumed office, the nation has witnessed various
unimaginable constitutional infractions, including the invasion of
Benue State House of Assembly and the Ekiti state Government House by
APC-Controlled federal security agencies, the escalated harassment of
federal legislators and persons perceived to be averse to APCs’
re-election bid; the siege at the residences of Senate President Bukola
Saraki and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by security agencies
as well as the recent invasion of the National Assembly
by security operatives.
While the PDP invites Nigerians and the international community to
note the activities of Mr. Oshiomhole, as being directed by the
Presidency, the party hold firmly that they are fighting a lost battle
as they cannot cow Nigerians into changing their resolve to end this
nightmare by voting the APC out and returning our nation to the path of
peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity, on the platform of the
repositioned PDP, come 2019.
Signed:
Kola Ologbondiyan
National Publicity Secretary