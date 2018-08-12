DOWNLOAD THE 247UREPORTS MOBILE APP

August 12, 2018

Press Statement

Oshiomhole Is Exhibiting Thug Mentality – PDP

…Says Senate Leadership Not Party Positions

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has cautioned the factional National

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole

stop his obsession to change the leadership of the Senate, as such is

completely out of his reach.

The party counsels Oshiomhole to stop his childish tantrums and get

educated on the fact that the positions of the Senate President and

that of Deputy Senate President do not belong to political parties but

to Nigerians, who elect persons into the seats through their elected

representatives in the Senate.

Mr. Oshiomhole should also stop exposing his

ignorance in thinking that the Senate leadership can be changed by his

inconsequential

orders as a factional chairman of a political party, when the law is

settled that such power is vested only on the two-third votes,

representing

73 of the 109 senators.

We know that Oshiomhole is under intense pressure from the Presidency to

overheat the polity, distract the National Assembly members and make as

much effort to cause a constitutional crisis in the country, having

realized that they cannot win the 2019 general elections.

However, the PDP strongly cautions these desperate power grabbers to

note that their actions have unlimited capacity to destroy our

democracy.

Nigerians have noted that since his imposition as the factional Chairman

of the APC, Mr. Oshiomhole, has done nothing but spewing hate

speeches and officially introducing a thug mentality into the polity,

while causing confusion in every sector of our national life, including

the Federal Executive Council, the security system, our legislature as

well as in his dysfunctional APC, which as an

undertaker, he is finally set to bury.

Since Oshiomhole assumed office, the nation has witnessed various

unimaginable constitutional infractions, including the invasion of

Benue State House of Assembly and the Ekiti state Government House by

APC-Controlled federal security agencies, the escalated harassment of

federal legislators and persons perceived to be averse to APCs’

re-election bid; the siege at the residences of Senate President Bukola

Saraki and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu by security agencies

as well as the recent invasion of the National Assembly

by security operatives.

While the PDP invites Nigerians and the international community to

note the activities of Mr. Oshiomhole, as being directed by the

Presidency, the party hold firmly that they are fighting a lost battle

as they cannot cow Nigerians into changing their resolve to end this

nightmare by voting the APC out and returning our nation to the path of

peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity, on the platform of the

repositioned PDP, come 2019.

Signed:

Kola Ologbondiyan

National Publicity Secretary